BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Miami vs Ole Miss, NBA & EPL

Two surprise teams will face off in the College Football Playoff Semifinal tonight as Carson Beck and Miami (-3.5) take on Trinidad Chambliss and Ole Miss. Tonight's Fiesta Bowl game kicks off at 7:30pm EST from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

You can use the bonus on a 3:00pm EST Premier League match between Arsenal and Liverpool or an 8:00pm EST Cavaliers vs Timberwolves NBA game.

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

CFP Semifinal - Miami vs Ole Miss - 1/8 7:30 PM EST

Miami (-3.5) and Ole Miss, two surprise College Football Playoff Semifinalists, meet in the Fiesta Bowl tonight at 7:30pm EST, live on ESPN. While Ole Miss upset Georgia in the Quarterfinal, Miami took down defending national champion Ohio State.

The Hurricanes haven’t needed QB Carson Beck (O/U 235.5 passing yards) to do much in the College Football playoff so far, as he’s totaled just 241 passing yards in two games. Miami has preferred to run and is sacking opposing QBs at a high rate.

However, Ole Miss is effective at protecting QB Trinidad Chambliss (O/U 274.5 passing yards), who has been the star of the CFP. If Mississippi’s offensive line can protect him, he’ll have opportunities to make plays.

Ole Miss has lost just once this season, and expect this game to be close. Take the points on Ole Miss +3.5 (-115).

Premier League - Arsenal vs Liverpool - 1/8 3:00 PM EST

The only time Arsenal (-175) have failed to score all season remains a 1-0 loss at Anfield to Liverpool (+450) last August. With revenge on their minds, Arsenal take on shorthanded Liverpool at the Emirates (NBCSN, Peacock).

Liverpool will be without Mo Salah and Alexander Isak for sure and will be sweating on the fitness of leading scorer Hugo Ekitike (+240 to score) and attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz (+625 to score).

While Liverpool have drawn back-to-back games, Arsenal have rattled off five straight Premier League wins. The Gunners are also scoring more frequently from open play. Like the revenge game against Aston Villa (4-1 W), this is one the Gunners have had circled on their calendar.

Bet on Arsenal to win and score at least two goals at -120 SGP odds.

NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers vs Minnesota Timberwolves - 1/8 8:00 PM EST

Ahead of an 8:00pm EST tipoff against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Target Center, the Minnesota Timberwolves (-3.5) are on a three-game winning streak. The Timberwolves have outscored their opponents by an average of 21.3 points per game in their first three contests of 2026.

Meanwhile, the Cavs remain the worst team in the NBA against the spread this season. The Cavs have covered in just 11 of their 38 games and enter this one on a three-game ATS losing streak.

Minnesota is looking formidable on both sides of the ball, with big recent performances from Anthony Edwards (O/U 30.5 points) and Rudy Gobert (O/U10.5? rebounds). Take the Timberwolves -3.5 (-102)

