Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $2000 in FanCash for Pacers vs Hornets, NHL, & EPL

The night tips off at 7:00 PM ET with the Indiana Pacers taking on the Charlotte Hornets in NBA action, while the Buffalo Sabres face the New York Rangers on the ice.

January 8 is packed with high‑stakes action across the NBA, NHL, and EPL—and Fanatics Sportsbook is giving you the chance to elevate every play. With the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS, new users can claim $2000 in FanCash to use across the biggest games.

NBA—Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets, Jan 8, 7:00 PM ET

The Hornets are the favorite at home, around -165 on the moneyline and roughly -5 on the spread, while the Pacers sit near +145 in this relatively high-pace Eastern Conference clash.

Indiana (around 6-31 overall) has struggled this season and dealt with key injuries, leaving them thin on depth, whereas Charlotte (12-23) has been more competitive and recently put up big offensive numbers, including a shock blowout over Oklahoma City.

Player prop angles include Kon Knueppel anytime points overs (17.5+) and Jarace Walker rebounds overs, while LaMelo Ball usage props (points/assists) appeal if he stays hot; for Indiana, Pascal Siakam scoring or assists overs could reward if the Pacers pace up.

With both teams scoring at around 110+ ppg and defensive inconsistencies on display, Over on the total (231.5) is a popular lean, and Hornets to cover aligns with market bias, though check late lineup/injury news before betting.

NHL—Buffalo Sabres vs New York Rangers, Jan 8, 7:00 PM ET

Fanatics has this Eastern Conference tilt priced very tight on the moneyline, Buffalo -110 / New York -102, with the Sabres slightly favored on the puck line (−1.5).

The Sabres (22-15-4) come in with offense averaging around 3.1 goals per game and riding mixed results, whereas the Rangers (20-18-6) are just a few standings points back and have shown they can pile up goals when they hit the 3+ mark (17-2-1 in those games).

Look to Tage Thompson or Rasmus Dahlin point/goal props for Buffalo and Artemi Panarin or Mika Zibanejad scoring/points props for the Rangers, with a lean toward the Under 5.5 goals if both defenses tighten up and goaltending holds.

EPL—Arsenal vs Liverpool, Jan 8, 3:00 PM ET

Arsenal is the clear favorite at ‑175 on the moneyline, while Liverpool sits at +450, and the draw hovers near +310. The odds mirror Arsenal’s commanding run at the top of the table and their unbeaten streak at home, contrasted with Liverpool’s patchy form and injury concerns.

Player markets spotlight Bukayo Saka to score anytime (+175) and Martin Ødegaard to register shots on target (+120), underscoring Arsenal’s creative strength. With Mohamed Salah sidelined and other attacking options uncertain, Liverpool’s offensive threat looks diminished. Bettors eyeing trends may find value in the Over 2.5 goals, with an Arsenal win adding extra appeal.

