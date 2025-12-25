theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $100 in Bonuses for NFL Christmas Games & Rockets vs Lakers

Claim $100 in bonus bets by using theScore Bet promo GOALNEWS and winning your first bet of $10+. Your qualifying bet could be on today’s NFL Christmas Day games. In Minneapolis, the Detroit Lions (-7.5) match up with the Minnesota Vikings at 4:30pm EST.

The night game, at 8:15pm EST, features the Denver Broncos (-13.5), who are searching for their first AFC West title since 2015, against the Kansas City Chiefs. Also at 8:00pm EST, the Houston Rockets head on the road to face the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA Christmas action.

Claim the theScore Bet promo code to get sports bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonus bets

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US

Claiming the theScore Bet Promo Code $100 Bonus

Below, you’ll find a step-by-step guide detailing how you can claim theScore Bet promo code to get $100 in potential bonuses:

This offer may only be claimed by new users in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV

Use the link provided here to go to theScore Bet’s website Then, you’ll want to create an account and use promo code GOALNEWS To be in the running for the bonus, deposit $10+ Risk $10+ on a qualifying sports bet If your first qualifying bet wins, you’ll get $100 in bonus bets These bets expire after one week and cannot be converted to real money

Using your theScore Bet promo code

NFL - Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings - 12/25 4:30 PM EST

In a Christmas Day game, streaming on Netflix, the Detroit Lions (-7.5) match up against their NFC North rivals, the Minnesota Vikings, at 4:30pm EST. The Vikings are eliminated from playoff contention and will be missing their top two QBs today.

Starter J.J. McCarthy has a hairline fracture to his throwing hand, while Carson Wentz is also out. With Max Brosmer starting, bet on Aaron Jones over 61.5 rushing yards (-115). He’s managed 75+ yards in two of his last three games, and the Lions are weak against the run.

Regardless, the Lions should grab a relatively easy win to keep their playoff hopes alive. Minnesota is 0-4 SU and ATS against teams at .500 or better when J.J. McCarthy doesn’t start this season. Bet on the Lions -7.5 (-105).

NBA - Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers - 12/25 8:00 PM EST

When Luka Doncic (O/U 32.5 points) and LeBron James (O/U 6.5 assists) play for the Los Angeles Lakers (19-9) this season, they’re 7-3. Luka could return from a bruised calf in time to play in tonight’s Christmas game against the Houston Rockets (17-10, -3.5) on ABC and ESPN.

The Rockets have been underwhelming recently, with four losses in five games and an ATS record of 1-6 over their last seven. This is the last game of the Rockets’ disastrous six-game road trip, while the Lakers are returning home after a four-game road trip of their own.

With all three of Doncic, LeBron, and Austin Reaves (O/U 18.5 points) in the lineup, the Lakers have a good chance to win tonight. Take LA +3.5 (-105).

NFL - Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs - 12/25 8:15 PM EST

With a win against the Kansas City Chiefs tonight in a game at Arrowhead, streaming on Prime Video, the Denver Broncos (-13.5) will be one step closer to the AFC West title.

Given injuries to Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew, Chris Oladokun will start at QB for the Chiefs. The Chiefs have scored 13 points or fewer in each of their last three games and have only allowed 15 points per game at home this season.

The Broncos also allow the fewest yards per play in the league and have a top-five scoring defense. Under 36.5 points (-110) is a good pick here.

So too is Broncos WR Troy Franklin to pick up 50+ receiving yards (+185) as fellow wideout Pat Bryant is concussed.

More info on theScore Bet Promo Code

theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS theScore Bet promo code offer Bet $10, Get $100 in Bonus Bets If You Win! theScore Bet promo terms and conditions New users only, 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be physically present in AZ, CO, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, or WV in order to wager. Players must sign up using a specified Promotion code and then place an Eligible Wager on an Eligible Game during the Promotion Period. Bonus Bets will be credited if your bet wins. Please Gamble Responsibly.

More Bonus Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.