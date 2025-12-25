Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $10 in Bonuses for NBA and NFL Christmas Games + Prediction Markets

Kalshi offers a unique way for fans and bettors to engage with sports and real-world events through prediction markets. Using the promo code GOAL, new users can claim a $10 bonus to trade on exciting holiday matchups across the NFL and NBA.

With Christmas-week sports heating up, this bonus gives you the perfect chance to put your predictions to the test and explore Kalshi’s wide range of markets.

Kalshi Promo Code GOAL

Get in on the excitement with a $10 bonus when you use the Kalshi promo code GOAL. Kick things off at 2:30 PM ET as the Denver Nuggets square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in NBA regular-season action.

And the action continues—don’t miss the Minnesota Vikings taking on the Detroit Lions in the National Football League at 4:15 PM ET. Your bonus funds are the perfect way to trade these high-energy matchups and more prediction markets all day long.

Claiming the Kalshi Promo Code $10 Bonus

Access the Platform – Visit Kalshi’s official website through the secure link or download the mobile app. Create Your Account – Click “Sign Up” and provide your details (name, email, password, and any required info). Apply the Promo Code – Enter GOAL in the Promo Code field during registration. Complete Registration – Finalize your account setup and verify your email if prompted. Fund Your Account – Deposit money to begin trading. Start Trading – Explore Kalshi’s prediction markets and purchase contracts on sports, politics, and more (up to $100). Claim Your Bonus – Once your account is set up, your $10 bonus will be automatically credited. Use it to trade outcomes on the NFL, NBA, college football, or any other available markets.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code $10 Bonus

Kalshi price contract in cents, representing the market’s collective judgment on the probability of an outcome, so a contract trading at 65¢ signals a 65% chance of that event occurring.

This system differs from traditional betting odds by allowing users to trade directly on probabilities, creating a transparent, market‑driven way to forecast not only sports results, but also broader real‑world events.

NFL—Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings (Dec. 25, 4:30 PM ET)

The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings square off on Christmas Day in a crucial NFC North battle, with Detroit entering as the 75% favorite after posting 8 wins this season. Meanwhile, the hosts ride the momentum of a three‑game winning streak to stay alive in the playoff hunt.

Jared Goff leads the Lions’ offense after throwing for 364 yards and 3 touchdowns last week, supported by emerging deep threat Jameson Williams, while rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy looks to steady the Vikings alongside Aaron Jones’ ground game and Justin Jefferson’s big‑play potential.

Detroit has dominated the recent head‑to‑head, winning four of the last five meetings, but Minnesota’s resilience makes this matchup compelling, with bettors weighing the Lions’ consistency against the Vikings’ surge and a total hovering near 43.5 points that leans toward the Under.

NBA—Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets (Dec. 25, 10:30 PM ET)

The Timberwolves (20-10) face off against the Nuggets (21-8) on Christmas Day in a Western Conference matchup that features two teams looking to make noise come postseason.

The Nuggets have won 7 of their last 10 games, while the Timberwolves have won 8 of their last 10, with a great win over the Thunder in that run. Kalshi has Denver at 59% victory and 49% to cover the -4.5 spread.

Nikola Jokic leads the league in assists and rebounds with 10.9 assists and 12.1 rebounds. There is value in his player props for combined points, rebounds, and assists. Jamal Murray is averaging 25 PPG on 49.9% shooting to complement the Nuggets.

The Timberwolves are led by Anthony Edwards, who has made over 4 three-pointers in his last 10 games. His over on 3pt made holds great value.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi goes far beyond sports, offering prediction markets that span the full spectrum of real‑world events. Whether it’s economics, finance, politics, entertainment, or cultural trends, the platform lets you trade directly on outcomes that shape headlines and everyday life.

This market‑driven approach turns breaking news and global developments into tradable opportunities, giving users a unique way to engage with the world around them.

Highest temperature in NYC today?

44° to 45° (49%)

42° to 43° (35%)

Who will Trump nominate as Fed Chair

Kevin Hassett (56%)

Kevin Walsh (25%)

Oscar for Best Supporting Actor?

Stellan Skarsgard (39%)

Benicio del Toro (33%)

Top artist on Spotify next year?

Bad Bunny (58%)

Taylor Swift (34%)

On Kalshi, trading revolves around simple “Yes” or “No” contracts tied to specific outcomes, with each contract priced in cents to reflect the market’s collective view of its probability. Winning contracts pay out $1 each, with profits calculated after fees, making it easy to see potential returns.

To stay ahead, explore Kalshi’s Event Calendar and Trending Sections for active markets that match your interests, and remember that prices shift in real time as market activity changes—so always check the live markets for the latest updates.

More info on Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi promo code GOAL Kalshi promo code offer Trade on Sports & Politics – Get a $10 Bonus with Our Code! Kalshi promo terms and conditions Must be 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within the applicable state, D.C., or U.S. territories. Not available in AZ, IL, MA, MD, MI, MT, NJ, and OH. Legal Kalshi States AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC

