BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1600: Get $1600 Bonuses for NBA & NFL Christmas Games

The Detroit Lions (-7.5) meet the Minnesota Vikings at 4:30pm EST on Christmas Day.

The Denver Broncos (-13) can also get one step closer to clinching the AFC West if they beat the injury-stricken Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15pm EST. In the NBA, Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets (-4.5) take on Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:00pm EST.

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

NFL - Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings - 12/25 4:30 PM EST

In a Christmas Day NFL matchup, the Detroit Lions (-7.5) head to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Vikings in a game streaming on Netflix. Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy injured his throwing hand in a 19-16 win over the Giants in Week 16, and he’s out with a hairline fracture.

Without McCarthy starting, the Vikings are 0-4 both ATS and SU against .500 teams or better. With backup QB Carson Wentz also injured, third-stringer Max Brosmer will start. That will mean a lot of carries for RB Aaron Jones (O/U 60.5 rushing yards)

The Lions still have slim playoff hopes, but they need to win out. Detroit should have enough juice to win comfortably against an injury-plagued Vikings team. Take the Lions -7.5 (-105).

NBA - Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers - 12/25 8:00 PM EST

The last time the Houston Rockets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in LA was February 6th, 2020. Yet, the Rockets are 4.5-point favorites for this Christmas night game, live on ABC and ESPN.

Houston is 1-6 ATS and 2-5 SU in its previous seven games, though. Meanwhile, the Lakers have played seven of their last eight games on the road. Returning home and getting Luka Doncic (O/U 32.5 points) back from a calf contusion will certainly help the Lakers’ chances.

Lakers G Austin Reaves (O/U 18.5 points) also returned on Tuesday after missing three games. With LeBron, Luka, and Reaves in the lineup, I’d bet on the Lakers +4.5 (-115).

NFL - Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs - 12/25 8:15 PM EST

Thursday Night Football’s special Christmas edition features the Denver Broncos (-13) and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium at 8:15pm EST (Prime Video). The 6-9 Chiefs are out of the playoff race and will be starting third-string QB Chris Oladokun.

Kansas City has averaged just 10.7 points per game in its previous three games and is coming up against a Broncos defense that has allowed the fewest yards per play in the league. With KC also giving up just 15 points per game at Arrowhead, take under 36.5 points (-110).

The Chiefs failed to score a touchdown in the 26-9 Week 16 loss against the Titans, and could struggle to get into the red zone today. Bet on Chris Oladokun under 0.5 passing touchdowns (-125) in his first NFL start.

