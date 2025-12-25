bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for NFL Christmas Games & NBA

This holiday season, bet365 is giving sports fans even more reason to celebrate. By using the bonus code GOALBET, new users can claim $150 in Bonus Bets to wager on marquee NFL and NBA games.

The excitement kicks off on December 25 with the in-form Knicks facing off against the Cavaliers in a marquee Eastern Conference matchup, followed by a primetime NFL showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET.

Getting started takes just a few steps:

Register – Sign up through the secure link and enter GOALBET in the promo code field. Verify Eligibility – Confirm your identity and prove you’re at least 21 years old. Deposit & Wager – Add a minimum of $10 to your account and place a qualifying $5 bet on any market with odds of -500 or greater. Unlock Your Bonus – Once your first bet settles—win or lose—you’ll automatically receive $150 in bonus bet credits. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used within seven days.

bet365’s Safety Net Offer protects you if your first bet loses, matching your wager in bonus funds (up to $1,000).

With your bonus credits ready, you can dive into upcoming NFL, NBA, or NHL matchups, turning every marquee game into a bigger opportunity to win.

Available to any and all players in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV.

NFL—Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders (Dec. 25, 1:00 PM ET)

Christmas Day serves up a betting doubleheader with fireworks potential, starting in the NFL as the Dallas Cowboys visit the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET. Dallas enters as a touchdown road favorite at around Cowboys -6.5 (moneyline roughly -280 / +230) with the total sitting near 47.5, setting up plenty of prop action.

Dak Prescott over 275.5 passing yards and 2+ TDs is popular against a shaky Commanders secondary. CeeDee Lamb’s receiving yards prop hovers around 95.5 with anytime TD juice. Washington backers may look to Terry McLaurin over 68.5 yards or Sam Howell over 1.5 passing TDs in comeback mode.

NBA—Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks (Dec. 25, 12:00 PM ET)

The NBA Christmas spotlight hits Madison Square Garden at 12:00 AM ET as the Cleveland Cavaliers clash with the New York Knicks in a tight Eastern Conference battle. Cleveland (+115 ML) comes into this matchup desperate to save its season after a so-so start, while the Knicks are rolling and seek to close the gap to the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Knicks (-2.5 spread, -135 ML) have won 8 of their last 10, while the Cavs come into this matchup after beating the Pelicans handsomely. The total for this clash is set at 224.5 points, reflecting modest scoring projections.

Player props steal the show; Jalen Brunson over 26.5 points feels tailor-made for the Garden stage, and Karl-Anthony Towns’s double-double prop draws attention. Cleveland bettors circle Donovan Mitchell over 28.5 points against his former rival and Evan Mobley over 9.5 rebounds, making this late-night matchup a perfect capper for bettors looking to turn Christmas cheer into Christmas cash.

