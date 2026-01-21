theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $100 in Bonuses for Marseille vs Liverpool, NBA & NHL

With both teams gunning for a knockout stage berth, Marseille and Liverpool meet at 3:00pm EST in a Champions League match at the Stade Velodrome. Liverpool enter today on a 12-match unbeaten streak, in all competitions (W6,D6).

Get $100 in bonuses by winning a bet of $10+ on the game after using theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS. Or, bet on a 9:30pm EST Oklahoma City Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game. In the NHL, the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs also clash at 7:00pm EST.

Claim the theScore Bet promo code to get sports bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonus bets

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US

Using theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS

Using theScore Bet promo code to get $100 in bonus bets is easy once you’ve followed the steps below:

Open to any new user in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, and WV

Using our link, go to theScore Bet’s website Make an account and be sure to use the promo code GOALNEWS Deposit and bet at least $10 on an eligible market If your first bet wins, you’ll get $100 in bonuses, split into five $20 bets Use the bets within seven days, after which they’ll expire You cannot receive any cash value for the bets

Playing your theScore Bet promo code

UEFA Champions League - Marseille vs Liverpool - 1/21 3:00 PM EST

Marseille (+250) take on Liverpool (+100) in a key Champions League match at the Stade Velodrome at 3:00pm EST (Paramount+). Both teams are firmly in the picture for the knockout stage, but three points for either team would go a long way.

With Liverpool CB Ibrahima Konate’s status uncertain, Liverpool may be forced into starting Joe Gomez. The visitors are missing RB Conor Bradley, leaving attack-minded Jeremie Frimpong as the projected starter.

Given a potential makeshift Liverpool backline, Marseille’s Mason Greenwood (+140 to score) could find the net for a seventh time in eight games. I like Greenwood 2+ shots on target at +170 odds, as he’s averaging 2.02 SOT per 90 minutes in the UCL.

Marseille don’t usually sit back, which could make for an entertaining game. Consider Marseille, who have scored 14 goals in their last two games, to win or draw, and both teams to score at +140 SGP odds.

NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks - 1/21 9:30 PM EST

It doesn’t seem to matter who is out injured for the Oklahoma City Thunder (-9.5), as they are 19-1 without Jalen Williams coming into tonight’s game at Fiserv Forum against the Milwaukee Bucks (ESPN).

They have the best net rating in the league over the previous five games (16.4), while the Bucks rank 27th (-9.7). After losing to the Bucks in the 2024 NBA Cup Final, the Thunder beat them by double digits in both regular season meetings.

Expect another scoring outburst from reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (O/U 32.5 points) as his Thunder cover the spread (-110) on the road tonight.

NHL - Detroit Red Wings vs Toronto Maple Leafs - 1/21 7:00 PM EST

Divisional rivals meet in a 7:00pm EST NHL game on TNT as the Toronto Maple Leafs (-120) host the Detroit Red Wings (+100) at Scotiabank Arena. The Red Wings are 3-0 against the Maple Leafs this season and are going for a season sweep tonight.

With Leafs winger William Nylander out, Detroit will hone in on Leafs C Auston Matthews (-105 to score), who they’ve stopped from scoring this season thus far.

The Red Wings have picked up six wins in seven and 11 in 15. While they’ve allowed just 2.2 goals per game in the past five games, the Maple Leafs have conceded 4.8 goals per game during the same stretch.

Take the Red Wings to complete the season sweep.

More Promo Codes

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

More info on theScore Bet Promo Code