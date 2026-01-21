BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Thunder vs Bucks, NBA & NHL

UEFA Champions League action continues with a 3:00pm EST Marseille (+260) vs Liverpool (-110) showdown at the Stade Velodrome. Marseille will feel they can grab all three points, as coach Roberto De Zerbi has an impressive 2-2-1 career record against Liverpool.

Grab a 20% deposit match up to $1500 in bonuses with the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500. In the NBA, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Milwaukee Bucks at 9:30pm EST. There’s also a Detroit Red Wings vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game at 7:00pm EST.

UEFA Champions League - Marseille vs Liverpool - 1/21 3:00 PM EST

Marseille (+240) have found the net 14 times in their previous two games ahead of a 3:00pm EST clash with Liverpool (+105) in the Champions League on Paramount+. Marseille’s Mason Greenwood (+170 to score) has scored in six of his last seven appearances.

Liverpool center back Ibrahima Konate missed training on Tuesday to deal with a personal matter, meaning Joe Gomez (??? to be carded) could start alongside Virgil van Dijk (??? to be carded).

The visitors are on a 12-match unbeaten streak, but haven’t exactly looked convincing. Four of Liverpool’s previous five games have finished in draws. Expect a more wide-open game here against attack-minded Marseille, who have already beaten Newcastle in the UCL.

You can get Marseille to win or draw (-135) and both teams to score (-185) at +140 SGP odds.

NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks - 1/21 9:30 PM EST

The Oklahoma City Thunder (-9.5) can improve to 9-2 against Eastern Conference teams this season with a victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum (ESPN).

OKC picked up two wins over the Bucks in the regular season in 2024-25 with an average margin of victory of 22.5 points. The Bucks are just 2-4 in their previous six games and are tied for the third-worst net rating in the league during that time.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (O/U 32.5 points) has carried the Thunder this season even with some injuries to key players like Jalen Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein, who are both out tonight. The Thunder are an incredible 19-1 this season without Williams. Take the Thunder -?.? tonight.

NHL - Detroit Red Wings vs Toronto Maple Leafs - 1/21 7:00 PM EST

Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings (-102) will go for a season sweep of the Toronto Maple Leafs (-118) when they meet at Scotiabank Arena at 7:00pm ET (TNT). Detroit has won six of its past seven games, and the Red Wings were underdogs for three of those victories.

The Maple Leafs will be missing RW William Nylander, who leads them in points. Toronto has also given up nearly five goals per game over its previous five games. Auston Matthews (-105 To score) leads the Leafs, with 25 goals, but he’s yet to find the net against Detroit this season.

Only having lost four of their most recent 15 games, the Red Wings are playing their best hockey of the season and should complete a season sweep tonight.

