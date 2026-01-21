Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $2000 in FanCash for Cavaliers v Hornets, NHL & UCL

On January 21, sports fans can tap into the thrill of marquee matchups across three leagues. Headline action for tonight is the NBA clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET. The NHL also delivers heat on the ice as the Detroit Red Wings face the Toronto Maple Leafs, also at 7:00 PM ET.

UCL—Chelsea vs Pafos, Jan 21, 3:00 PM ET

Chelsea (-700) have been strong at home in the Champions League, unbeaten in many group-stage outings and generally controlling possession and chances, while Pafos (+1700) have struggled to score on the road in this competition.

Expect the Blues to dominate territory and likely keep a clean sheet — the Chelsea to win to nil or a 2–0 / 3–0 correct score are popular betting angles. Key players to watch include Chelsea’s creative attackers like João Pedro and Cole Palmer for anytime scorer value, while Pafos will lean on defenders and set-piece threats to frustrate the hosts.

NBA—Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets, Jan 21, 7:00 PM ET

Both teams have shown mixed recent form, but Cleveland’s offense led by Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley generally outpaces Charlotte and gives the Cavs (-140) a slight edge. Donovan Mitchell’s scoring line is worth watching, as Charlotte has struggled to contain high-usage guards, while Evan Mobley’s rebounds and points props could benefit from the Hornets’ thin interior defense.

The Hornets (+120), with LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Kon Knueppel, have been competitive and cover often as underdogs, making this a close matchup on the 2.5 spread (-110 on both sides). Expect scoring to stay around the total line, with key factors being the turnover battle and three-point effectiveness.

NHL—Detroit Red Wings vs Toronto Maple Leafs, Jan 21st, 7:00 PM ET

This is a tight Atlantic Division battle, with Toronto’s offense (averaging 3.4 goals per game) edging Detroit’s (3.1) on paper, but Detroit’s recent form, including a solid overtime win keeps this evenly matched.

Detroit’s John Gibson gives the Red Wings a goaltending edge in projections, while Toronto counters with firepower from Auston Matthews and William Nylander, who both have strong point probabilities. Trends suggest both teams can score in bunches, making Over 6.5 goals (+105) appealing, but the Maple Leafs at −120 on the moneyline looks like the safer base play given home ice and offensive consistency.

From a prop and situational angle, Toronto’s power play is a key swing factor, as Detroit (+100) has been inconsistent killing penalties against high-skill units, which boosts value on Matthews shots-on-goal or anytime goal scorer markets. On the Detroit side, team total over and the Red Wings +1.5 (-260) on the puck line remain appealing if their goaltender holds early and forces a tight, high-event game that stays competitive into the third period.

