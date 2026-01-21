bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Pistons vs Pelicans, UCL & NHL

It’s going down tonight! At 8:00 PM ET, the Detroit Pistons travel to face the New Orleans Pelicans in an NBA East-West clash at the Smoothie King Center in what many expect would be a smooth win for the visitors.

Just an hour later, the puck drops at the Delta Arena as the Philadelphia Flyers clash with the Utah Mammoth in the NHL at 9:00 PM ET. But before all the stateside action, Liverpool crosses the English Channel to battle Marseille in UCL group stage action at 3:00 PM ET.

UCL—Marseille vs Liverpool, Jan 21, 3:00 PM ET

bet365 has Liverpool as favorites, listing a Reds win at -110, while Marseille sits near +270, and the draw is around +280.

Despite Marseille’s strong attacking form and home advantage under De Zerbi, Liverpool’s unbeaten run and superior quality make a Liverpool moneyline or Draw No Bet (-185) on Liverpool appealing, with both teams to score/over 2.5 goals also showing value given the offensive tendencies on both sides.

For plus-money hunters, Liverpool to win and Both Teams to Score (+210) presents an attractive combination play, aligning with a game script where Marseille pushes forward but ultimately leaves space for Liverpool to punish late.

NBA—Detroit Pistons vs New Orleans Pelicans, Jan 21, 8:00 PM ET

Detroit comes into this road spot as a heavy favorite at -400, while New Orleans sits near +320 as big underdogs.

The Piston’s elite offensive and defensive efficiency this season (31-10), paired with a three-game winning streak, makes them a strong lean, while New Orleans’ 10-35 record and turnover issues suggest the hosts will struggle to keep this tight.

From a betting angle, the Pistons's moneyline is the core play if you want the straight win. Despite Detroit’s strength, trends and recent totals data suggest under 232.5 (-110) might also be worth consideration, especially if the Pistons slow the pace and clamp down defensively late.

NHL—Philadelphia Flyers vs Utah Mammoth, Jan 21, 9:00 PM ET

The Flyers (23-17-8) visit the Mammoth (25-20-4) at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City for a big game tight NHL game.

Trevor Zegras leads the Philadelphia (+145) offense with 19 goals and 25 assists and is a good value to score a point in this contest. Travis Konecny and Owen Tippet of the Flyers also have a good chance to put up shots on goal, and a wager on their player props could be good.

For the Mammoth, Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz anchor Utah’s top forward group. Recent trends suggest that the Mammoth often have low-scoring games against Metro teams, and the under for total goals at 5.5 (+115) could be great value. Ultimately, lean Utah (-170) as they are the more in-form team, and they have the better record.

