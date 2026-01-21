Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries for Nets vs Knicks, UCL & NHL

Underdog takes Fantasy sports to the next level! Build your winning lineups and unlock a $75 Fantasy bonus entries with the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS—the perfect boost for NBA, NHL, and UCL action.

On January 21, three marquee matchups headline the slate. The NBA fuels heated rivalry in the Big Apple as the Brooklyn Nets clash with the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET.

Thirty minutes prior, the Anaheim Ducks visit the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL at 7:00 PM ET, and of course, you cannot miss the UEFA Champions League clash between Slavia Prague and Barcelona at 3:00 PM ET.

How to use the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS

Claim the Offer – Visit Underdog’s landing page and enter promo code GOALBONUS. Register & Verify – Sign up and confirm you’re 21+ to qualify. Fund Your Account – Make a deposit of at least $5 to get started. Place Your Entry – Submit a pick of $5 or more through Underdog’s Picks. Receive Your Bonus – Once your entry settles, you’ll automatically get $75 in Fantasy bonus entries to use across NBA, NHL, NFL, and more.

Important Details

Available in: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, WY

Fantasy bonuses are not withdrawable as cash

UCL—Slavia Prague vs Barcelona, Jan 21, 3:00 PM ET

Barcelona’s expected control of possession and chance creation unlocks serious prop value. If available, Robert Lewandowski anytime goalscorer remains the headline play, as he continues to be the focal point in the box and should see multiple high-quality chances against a defense likely pinned deep.

Shot-based props also stand out, with Raphinha over 3.5 shots or over 1.5 shots on target attractive due to his willingness to shoot from wide areas, while Pedri or İlkay Gündoğan anytime assist props benefit from Barcelona’s ball dominance and sustained pressure in the final third.

On the Slavia Prague side, value is limited, but long-odds plays like Vasil Kusej to record a shot on target or anytime scorer at or higher hinge on counters or set pieces, making Barcelona attacking props the more reliable approach overall.

NBA—Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks, Jan 21, 7:30 PM ET

Jalen Brunson over points (around 25.5–26.5) stands out as he remains New York’s primary scorer and usage leader, especially against a Brooklyn defense that struggles to contain quick guards. Karl-Anthony Towns over rebounds (10.5–11.5) or points+rebounds is also appealing due to Brooklyn’s thin frontcourt and rebounding issues.

On the Nets side, Mikal Bridges over points (19.5–21.5) or Cam Thomas points (if active) are the clearest looks, as Brooklyn’s offense funnels heavily through their top scorers even in losses. Overall, Knicks stars’ overs align best with a likely comfortable New York win, while Nets props are more volume-driven than efficiency-based.

NHL—Anaheim Ducks vs Colorado Avalanche, Jan 21, 7:00 PM ET

The Colorado Avalanche enter as heavy favorites given their elite offense and strong home form.

For player props, Nathan MacKinnon over points (1+) is a top look — he has a high point probability based on recent production and consistently drives Colorado’s attack. Cale Makar over on assists is appealing if he logs power-play time and will be involved in transition play and zone exits against Anaheim’s inconsistent defense.

For Anaheim, Cutter Gauthier anytime goal has value given his recent scoring output and the Ducks’ increased offensive confidence coming into this game. Goalie props like Lukas Dostal over saves can also hit if Colorado generates heavy shot volume, as expected with their projected edge in shots on goal.

