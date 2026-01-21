Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $10 in Bonuses for OKC v Bucks, UCL, & Political Prediction Markets

On January 21, two marquee fixtures headline the action. At 3:00 PM ET, the UEFA Champions League brings the first-ever competitive meeting between Bayern Munich and Union St.-Gilloise.

Then, back stateside, the Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Fiserv Forum to take on the Milwaukee Bucks in an NBA interconference clash at 9:30 PM ET.

Kalshi Promo Code GOAL

Sports fans and market traders can now turn insights into real rewards with Kalshi, where everyday uncertainty becomes tradable—whether it’s the outcome of a Champions League clash or an NBA showdown.

With the Kalshi promo code GOAL, you’ll unlock a $10 bonus to dive into prediction markets and experience the thrill of forecasting like never before.

How to Claim $10 Bonus using the Kalshi Promo Code

Register – Sign up on Kalshi through the website or mobile app. Set Up Your Profile – Provide your name, email, password, and other required details. Enter Promo Code – Apply GOAL in the promo field to activate your $10 bonus. Verify – Confirm your email and complete account setup. Deposit – Add funds to your account to begin trading. Trade – Explore sports, politics, and more. Trade at least $100 on any prediction markets. Enjoy Your Bonus – Your $10 bonus will be automatically credited. Then, you can use it on NFL, NBA, college football, and other outcomes.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code

On Kalshi, predictions become tradable contracts instead of mere guesses. Market prices are shown in cents to represent probability—so a price of 85¢ reflects an 85% chance of an outcome.

As events unfold, odds shift dynamically, allowing your insights to turn directly into trades. From NBA rivalries and NHL clashes to political shifts and economic trends, Kalshi transforms everyday events into opportunities to profit from what you know.

NBA—Oklahoma City Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks, Jan 21, 9:30 PM ET

The Oklahoma City Thunder (36-8) head to Milwaukee (18-24) as strong road favorites, with the market reflecting the gap in form between these teams. OKC is listed around 52¢ to cover the -9.5 spread and 80¢ for a straight victory. The total is set at 226.5 points.

OKC’s edge comes from their guard play and defensive pressure, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, which matches up well against a Bucks team that has struggled defensively against fast, ball-dominant offenses. Milwaukee’s best path to staying competitive is through Giannis Antetokounmpo controlling the paint and slowing the pace, but that approach may not be enough if OKC dictates tempo.

Back the Thunder -9.5 and smile to the bank if they get out in transition early, with a slight lean to the Over 225.5 (52¢) based on OKC’s scoring consistency.

UCL—Bayern Munich vs Union St.-Gilloise, Jan 21, 3:00 PM ET

Bayern Munich enter this Champions League clash as overwhelming favorites against Union St.-Gilloise, with the market reflecting a clear mismatch in quality and experience. Kalshi shows a Bayern victory priced around 88¢, with Union St.-Gilloise near 4¢ and the draw around 9¢, while Over 2.5 goals sits near 50¢.

Bayern’s attacking depth and home dominance make this a spot where control and chances should come early, especially against a Union side likely to sit deep and absorb pressure. The visitors’ best hope is limiting damage and slowing the tempo, but sustaining that for 90 minutes in Munich is a tall order.

Harry Kane remains the focal point for Bayern, with his anytime goalscorer and shots-on-target props appealing given his central role in chance creation and finishing. For Union St.-Gilloise, much of their resistance will depend on goalkeeper performance and counterattacking outlets like their primary wide forwards, who must capitalize on rare transition opportunities to stay competitive.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Instead of passively following events, you can trade Kalshi contracts tied to outcomes in sports, politics, finance, and culture. Each contract is priced in cents to show probability, shifting instantly as new information arrives. With Kalshi, everyday headlines become opportunities to act—and profit—from your perspective.

Democratic nominee for President in 2026?

Gavin Newsom (35%)

Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (10%)

When will Trump announce his new Chair of the Federal Reserve?

Before February 1 (41%)

Before February 15 (82%)

Before March 1 (92%)

How high will Bitcoin get in January?

Above $100,000.00 (11%)

Above $102,500.00 (6%)

Oscar nominations for Best Picture?

Train Dreams (81%)

It Was Just an Accident (66%)

F1 (31%)

Oscar nominations for Best Director?

Guillermo del Toro (43%)

Jafa Panahi (38%)

Each winning contract on Kalshi pays out $1. So, if a prediction of 43% probability (priced at 43¢) lands in your favor, your profit is 57¢ before fees.

More Promo Codes

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

More info on Kalshi Promo Code