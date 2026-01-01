theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $100 in Bonuses for CFP Quarterfinal, Premier League & NBA

By betting $10+ on an eligible market after using theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS and winning your first bet, you’ll get five $20 bonus bets ($100 total). Start with a bet on a New Year’s Day College Football Playoff Quarterfinal between #1 Indiana (-7.5) and #9 Alabama.

Over in England, Sunderland host Manchester City in a 3:00pm EST Premier League match at the Stadium of Light. Later on, the Philadelphia 76ers head to the American Airlines Center for an NBA game against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30pm EST.

Claim the theScore Bet promo code to get sports bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonus bets

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US

Using theScore Bet Promo Code

To use theScore Bet promo code and get $100 in bonus bets, pay close attention to the steps below:

If you are a new user located in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, you may use theScore Bet promo code

Click the link to go to theScore Bet’s website Then, scan the QR code to download the mobile app Next, sign up for an account and use the promo code GOALNEWS Deposit at least $10 and stake $10+ on an eligible market If your first bet settles as a win, theScore Bet will send you $100 in bonus bets These five $20 bets cannot be withdrawn for cash They also expire one week after you receive them

Playing your theScore Bet promo code

Premier League - Sunderland vs Manchester City - 1/1 3:00 PM EST

Sunderland (+650) will be without at least seven first-team players for this 3:00pm EST Premier League match against Manchester City (-260). That’s bad news for the Black Cats, who lost to Man City 3-0 at the Etihad in early December.

City midfielder Rayan Cherki (+160 to score, +170 to assist) grabbed two assists in that match, and he’s registered four goal contributions in his last four appearances.

Man City have also scored at least two goals in each of the eight matches on their winning streak. They should extend it to nine games here and score 2+ goals at -161 SGP odds.

College Football Playoff Quarterfinal - Alabama vs Indiana - 1/1 4:00 PM EST

Playing in its first Rose Bowl since 1967, #1 Indiana (-7.5) takes on #9 Alabama in a 4:00pm EST College Football Playoff Quarterfinal. Indiana is the nation’s only undefeated team, and they eked out a 13-10 victory in the Big Ten Championship Game over former #1 Ohio State.

Indiana, led by Heisman-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza (O/U 223.5 passing yards), also has a top-ten defense in EPA per play. Alabama defeated Oklahoma 34-24 in the First Round, but its lack of a competent run game will hurt it.

The Crimson Tide have two losses by two touchdowns or more this season, and they could be destined for the same fate today. Bet on Indiana -7.5 (+105).

Alabama is good enough defensively (25th in opponent points per play) to keep this one from getting out of hand, but it should struggle to put points on the board. Under 47.5 (-110) is another pick to consider.

NBA - Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks - 1/1 8:30 PM EST

Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg (O/U 22.5 points) will be looking to start 2026 with another 20-point performance when the Mavs take on the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA TV). Flagg scored 20+ points in nine of 13 games in December, but the Mavs have been struggling.

Dallas is 1-5 in the preceding six games. The 76ers (-2.5) defeated the Mavs 121-114 on December 20th, even with C Anthony Davis in the lineup for Dallas and Philadelphia C Joel Embiid (O/U 25.5 points) out.

Davis’ status for tonight’s game is uncertain, and the Mavs would be helpless against Embiid without him. Keep tabs on any updates and go with the Sixers to cover (-110) and Embiid’s over (-115) if Davis can’t suit up.

More info on theScore Bet Promo Code

theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS theScore Bet promo code offer Bet $10, Get $100 in Bonus Bets If You Win! theScore Bet promo terms and conditions New users only, 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be physically present in AZ, CO, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, or WV in order to wager. Players must sign up using a specified Promotion code and then place an Eligible Wager on an Eligible Game during the Promotion Period. Bonus Bets will be credited if your bet wins. Please Gamble Responsibly.

More Bonus Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.