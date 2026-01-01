Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $10 in Bonuses for NBA, NHL & Prediction Markets

Step into the next generation of trading, where your insights become opportunities. Kalshi prediction markets let you trade on marquee matchups—from buzzer‑beaters on the hardwood to high‑stakes battles on the ice. By registering with promo code GOAL, you’ll receive a $10 bonus to kickstart your journey.

Kalshi Promo Code GOAL

Get in on the excitement with a $10 bonus when you use the Kalshi promo code GOAL. The action heats up on January 1st at 7:00 PM ET as the Winnipeg Jets battle the Toronto Maple Leafs in a marquee NHL showdown.

Later that night, the spotlight shifts to the hardwood with the Boston Celtics taking on the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET.

Claiming the Kalshi Promo Code $10 Bonus

Visit Kalshi online or download the mobile app to begin Click Sign Up and enter your personal details (name, email, password, and required info). Type GOAL into the promo code field during registration to secure your bonus. Finish setup and confirm your email if prompted. Deposit at least $10 to activate your trading access. Explore prediction markets across sports, politics, and more—buy contracts up to $100. Your $10 bonus will be automatically credited to your account once it is active. Use it to trade outcomes in the NFL, NBA, college football, and beyond.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code

On Kalshi, contracts are priced in cents, giving traders a straightforward, probability‑based view of outcomes. A contract trading at 83¢ signals an 83% chance that the event will occur. Unlike traditional betting odds, this system is transparent and market‑driven, reflecting real‑time expectations from participants.

The result is a dynamic forecast that applies not only to sports, but also to politics, economics, and countless real‑world events—turning insights into actionable trades.

NBA—Boston Celtics vs Sacramento Kings, Jan 1st, 10:00 PM ET

The Celtics remain heavy favorites based on history and current performance. Boston leads the all-time series comfortably (193–120) vs. Sacramento. Boston’s recent form has been strong: their offense is firing, and when their 3-point shooting holds up, they control pace and scoring.

For Sacramento, the Kings are dangerous when their 3-point shooting and pace are on. They average around 116.0 PPG and can stretch defenses, especially with players capable of scoring in bunches. Still, defensively, they’ve shown cracks, which Boston can exploit with their balanced attack and depth.

Betting lean: Celtics moneyline or Celtics -5 spread looks solid. If you expect an uptempo, high-scoring game, over 225.5–228.5 total points could have value (both teams can score in bursts).

NHL—Winnipeg Jets vs Toronto Maple Leafs, Jan 1st, 7:00 PM ET

The Maple Leafs are slight favorites at home over the struggling Winnipeg Jets, with a Toronto win priced at 55¢ and 7.5 totals on goals given recent play and scoring trends.

Toronto (about 17-15-6) has been up and down but comes in with solid recent form, including a big 4-0 win, and could lean on Joseph Woll in net while Auston Matthews remains day-to-day with injury, making anytime goal/point props for Matthews, Mitchell Marner, or Calle Jarnkrok key markets to watch.

Winnipeg (about 15-18-4) is slipping, recently dropping multiple games and seeking momentum, but top forwards like Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor still offer value on offensive props. Historically, Toronto has the edge head-to-head, and betting angles lean toward a Leafs win or overs, with star-player props offering the best individual value.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi isn’t just about the scoreboard—it’s a gateway to trading on the events that shape our world. From economics and finance to politics, entertainment, and cultural trends, the platform allows you to buy and sell contracts directly linked to real outcomes. By turning breaking news and global developments into tradable opportunities, Kalshi offers a transparent, probability‑based system that empowers you to anticipate what’s next and engage with the world in a bold new way.

Highest temperature in NYC today?

33° to 34° (53%)

31° to 32° (24%)

Fed decision in January?

Fed maintains rate (88%)

Cut 25bps (16%)

S&P close price end of 2025?

6,800 to 6,999.99 (96%)

7,000 to 7,199.99 (4%)

Oscar for Best Picture?

One Battle After Another (74%)

Marty Supreme (13%)

Kalshi simplifies trading with easy “Yes” or “No” contracts tied directly to real‑world outcomes. Each contract is priced in cents, giving a clear snapshot of probability—for instance, a contract at 55¢ reflects a 55% chance of the event occurring.

Winning contracts pay out $1, with profits calculated after fees, ensuring transparency and straightforward returns. To stay ahead, explore Kalshi’s Event Calendar and Trending Sections to find markets that match your interests.

Because prices shift in real time with trading activity, checking the live markets is essential for spotting the latest opportunities.

More info on Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi promo code GOAL Kalshi promo code offer Trade on Sports & Politics – Get a $10 Bonus with Our Code! Kalshi promo terms and conditions Must be 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within the applicable state, D.C., or U.S. territories. Not available in AZ, IL, MA, MD, MI, MT, NJ, and OH. Legal Kalshi States AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC

