bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for NBA, NHL, & EPL

From the EPL showdown between Liverpool and Leeds at 12:30 PM ET to the NBA clash at 10:30 PM between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers and the NHL battle between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Los Angeles Kings at 7:00 PM ET, the action is nonstop.

Head to bet365 via the secure link and enter promo code GOALBET during registration. Confirm your identity to show you’re 21+ and ready to play. Add at least $10 to your account, then place a $5+ wager on any market with odds of ‑500 or longer. Once your first bet settles—win or lose—you’ll instantly unlock $150 in Bonus Bets to use across the NFL, NBA, NHL, soccer, and more.

Note: Bonus bets are not withdrawable as cash and must be used within seven days.

With the Safety Net Offer, your first bet comes with full protection. If it doesn’t land, you’ll get your wager back in bonus funds—up to $1,000.

Once the credits hit your account, jump straight into the action across EPL, NBA, and NHL showdowns. Every marquee matchup becomes an even bigger opportunity to turn the game into a win.

Available to players in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV.

Using your bet365 bonus code

EPL—Liverpool vs Leeds, Jan 1st, 12:30 PM ET

Liverpool is a solid home favorite at -190, reflecting their stronger Premier League standing and recent form. The Over/Under 2.5 goals market sits at Over -165 to and Under +132, and Both Teams to Score (BTTS) comes in around -140 given both sides’ attacking tendencies. Liverpool’s recent unbeaten stretch and home strength point to a home win as the primary play, with Leeds underdog (+500) value if you want a bigger payout, while goal markets (Over 2.5/BTTS) also offer decent angles given both teams’ scoring form and their high-scoring recent head-to-head draw.

NBA—Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Clippers, Jan 1st, 10:30 PM ET

The Clippers open as favorites at home against the Jazz, with moneyline odds around Clippers -285 and Jazz +186 according to current betting lines, reflecting LA’s overall edge despite both teams struggling this season.

Utah (11-19) is averaging a high-scoring offense (120.3 PPG) but also concedes a lot of points, while the Clippers (11-21) score slightly less but have a deeper roster and some recent home improvement. Head-to-head has been competitive, with Utah’s lone win this season (129-108) coming in their first matchup, though past contests have swung both ways.

Injury concerns could shape markets. Jazz rookie Ace Bailey is day-to-day with a hip strain, and Utah lists several key players, including Walker Kessler and Georges Niang, as DTD, potentially impacting rebounding and defensive numbers.

Meanwhile, the Clippers are without Ivica Zubac and Bradley Beal for the season, with LA relying on veterans like James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, who recently dropped a massive 55-point night.

NHL—Tampa Bay Lightning vs Los Angeles Kings, Jan 1st, 7:00 PM ET

On New Year’s Day in Los Angeles, the Tampa Bay Lightning are slight favorites (-220 ML) on the road against the Los Angeles Kings (+180), with a typical Over/Under near 5.5 goals given both teams’ recent scoring trends.

Tampa Bay (22-13-3) has been in good form, winning a majority of recent games and picking up a key road victory in its last head-to-head meeting, with Nikita Kucherov leading the offense and Andrei Vasilevskiy steady in net on the road.

The Kings (about 16-13-9) come in with inconsistent results but have a stout defense and are better on the road, and recent wins by LA’s Alex Laferriere and players like Adrian Kempe show they can break out offensively, too.

Player props to target include Kucherov anytime goal/points and Kempe or Kopitar to record points, while goaltender saves overs or total goals over 5.5 are appealing given both clubs’ scoring/workrate profiles. Given Tampa’s slight edge and recent form, the Lightning ML or overs offer primary plays, with individual star-scoring props for top forwards adding extra value.

