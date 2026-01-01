BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Alabama vs Indiana, EPL & NBA

Grab a 20 percent deposit match up to $1500 in bonus bets with the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500. Then, ring in the New Year with a bet on today’s Rose Bowl College Football Playoff Quarterfinal featuring #1 Indiana (-7) and #9 Alabama at 4:00pm EST.

Premier League title contenders Manchester City head on the road to top-four hopefuls Sunderland in a 3:00pm EST match. In NBA action, the Philadelphia 76ers tip off against Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30pm EST.

Claim your BetMGM promo code

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our expert's guide to the best sports betting apps

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

Get yourself up to $1500 in bonus bets by using the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500 and using the guide below:

New users who are located in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY can use this bonus code

Go to BetMGM using our link here and hit “Sign Up” Enter the requested info and provide the bonus code GOALMAX1500 Deposit into you account BetMGM will credit you with 20% of your deposit in bonus bets ($1500 max) The bonus bets are only valid for one week after you receive them Meanwhile, you cannot withdraw the bets for cash

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Premier League - Sunderland vs Manchester City - 1/1 3:00 PM EST

Manchester City defeated Sunderland 3-0 at the Etihad on December 6th, and they’ll kick off 2026 with a 3:00pm EST rematch at the Stadium of Light (USA Network). Man City (-235) are currently on an eight-game winning streak.

Sunderland (+600) are unbeaten at the Stadium of Light this season but have drawn three of their previous five games there. The Black Cats will also be missing defender Dan Ballard due to injury.

Shorthanded Sunderland have six players away at the Africa Cup of Nations. All the while, Rayan Cherki (+300 to score, +180 to assist) has become a key player for City and provided two assists in the reverse fixture.

Man City should win and score 2+ goals for a ninth straight game, at -155 SGP odds.

College Football Playoff Quarterfinal - Alabama vs Indiana - 1/1 4:00 PM EST

The world has gone topsy-turvy, given that #9 Alabama winning over #1 Indiana (-7) in the Rose Bowl would be considered an upset (ESPN). Curt Cignetti’s Hoosiers are the real deal and held Ohio State to just ten points in the Big Ten Championship game.

Indiana is the only undefeated team in the FBS and has Heisman-winning QB Fernando Mendoza (O/U 220.5 passing yards). Alabama lacks a functional running game (3.2 YPC), and Indiana will feast on its predictable offense.

The Hoosiers have given up just 6.7 points in the preceding three games. Bet on under 48.t points (-115) today.

I also like Indiana -7 (-105). The Crimson Tide lost to Georgia by 21 in the SEC Championship Game. Indiana is better than Georgia on both sides of the ball and should comfortably advance to the CFP Semis.

NBA - Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks - 1/1 8:30 PM EST

Ahead of their 8:30pm EST game (NBA TV) against the Philadelphia 76ers (-2.5), the Dallas Mavericks have only won one of their previous six games.

The Mavericks have also won their five most recent home games, but the injured Anthony Davis was a big factor in all of those. With Davis, the Mavs are 8-9; without him, they’re just 4-13.

Davis missed the loss against the Trail Blazers with adductor soreness. If he’s out tonight again, bet on Joel Embiid (O/U 25.5 points), averaging over 30 points per game in his last five, and the Sixers to cover (-110).

If Davis is available, the Mavs have a chance to extend their home winning streak to six.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*

BetMGM Bonus Offer Get a 20% First Deposit Match up to $1,500 in Sports Bonuses BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500 BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, WY. Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA). Participant must complete the Wagering Requirements and satisfy the (10x) playthrough requirement. Deposit Match unavailable in IL, LA, OH and VA. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

More Bonus Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.