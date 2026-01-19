theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $100 in Bonuses for CFP National Championship, Premier League & NBA

It’s a homecoming for Indiana (-7.5) Heisman-winning QB Fernando Mendoza as his Hoosiers take on Miami in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Miami Gardens at 7:30pm EST. Indiana is going for its first football National Championship in school history.

With theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS, deposit and risk $10+ on the game and get $100 in bonuses if your first bet wins. Brighton and Bournemouth also clash in the Premier League at 3:00pm EST today. Later, there’s a Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons NBA game at 8:00pm EST.

Using theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS

Here’s how you can use theScore Bet promo code to get $100 in bonuses if your first bet wins:

Open to new theScore Bet users in the following US states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, and WV

Follow our link to go to theScore Bet and download the mobile application Create an account while providing the promo code GOALNEWS Then, deposit at least $10 and risk $10+ on an eligible market If your first bet wins, you’ll get five separate $20 bonus bets = $100 in bonuses You must use all the bets within one week The bets are non-withdrawable for real money

Playing your theScore Bet promo code $100 bonus

CFP National Championship - Miami vs Indiana - 1/19 7:30 PM EST

Indiana (-7.5) can become the first FBS team to go 16-0 if it defeats Miami in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Tonight’s game, televised on ESPN, kicks off at 7:30pm EST from Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

Hoosiers QB Fernando Mendoza has been electric in the College Football Playoff, with back-to-back games of 3+ TD passes. He’s at +200 odds to do it for a third game straight. Indiana WR Elijah Sarratt (-105 TD scorer) has caught TD passes in nine consecutive games.

The Hoosiers destroyed both Alabama and Oregon to reach the National Championship Game, covering the spread by an average margin of 29 points per game in the process. Indiana, the best-coached team in the country, could cruise to its first-ever national title.

Indiana will make Miami QB Carson Beck’s life difficult and cover the spread tonight. Lay the points on Indiana -7.5 (-110).

English Premier League - Brighton vs Bournemouth - 1/19 3:00 PM EST

In Monday’s lone Premier League game, Brighton (-115) meet with Bournemouth at AMEX Community Stadium (+280) in a match between South Coast rivals. Today’s 3:00pm EST kickoff will be shown live on USA Network.

Bournemouth may have just one win in their previous 12 Premier League matches, but they are on a six-game scoring streak. The problem is that their opponents also scored in all of those games, and the Cherries have conceded 2+ goals in four consecutive matches.

Brighton have lost just once in 10 Premier League home matches this season and recently defeated Manchester United in the FA Cup at Old Trafford.

Both teams may end up scoring in a seventh straight Bournemouth match, but Brighton should come away victorious. Bet on both at +210 SGP odds.

NBA - Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons - 1/19 8:00 PM EST

In NBA on NBC action, the Boston Celtics head to Little Caesars Arena for an 8:00pm EST game against the Detroit Pistons.

Over the last ten games, the Pistons have the best defensive rating in the league (103.5). Perhaps it isn’t entirely surprising that the under is 9-0 in the Pistons’ previous nine games.

Celtics G Jaylen Brown (O/U 30.5 points) has averaged 36 points per game in three contests against the Pistons this season. Still, it’s doubtful that Brown gets enough help here to push the Pistons and the total over.

Pistons -2.5 (-115) and under 223.5 points (-110) are two picks to consider here.

