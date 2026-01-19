BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Miami vs Indiana, NBA & EPL

If it defeats Miami in the 7:30pm EST College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Indiana (-7.5) would claim its first NCAAF National Championship and become the first-ever FBS team to go 16-0. Miami does have the advantage of playing at Hard Rock Stadium, though.

Sign up with the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500 for a 20% deposit match in bonus bets (up to $1500). The bonus can also be used on a 3:00pm EST Brighton vs Bournemouth Premier League match and a 8:00pm EST NBA game featuring the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons.

Claim your BetMGM promo code

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our expert's guide to the best sports betting apps

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500

Claiming the BetMGM bonus code and getting up to $1500 in bonus bets will be quick and easy once you’ve read the steps below:

Promo offer open to new players in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY

Click the link to go to BetMGM’s website Sign up for an account and use the bonus code GOALMAX1500 You’ll be credited with 20% of your deposit in bonus bets, up to $1500 The bonus bets must be used within one week You cannot withdraw the bonus as cash

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

CFP National Championship - Miami vs Indiana - 1/19 7:30 PM EST

Miami takes on Indiana (-7.5) in an unexpected College Football Playoff National Championship Game tonight at 7:30pm EST at Hard Rock Stadium (ESPN).

The Hoosiers’ Heisman QB Fernando Mendoza (O/U 222.5 passing yards) has thrown eight touchdown passes in two CFP games compared to just five incompletions. Three of those TD passes have been to WR Elijah Sarratt (-115 TD scorer), who is on a nine-game TD streak.

Indiana has walloped both Alabama and Oregon in the College Football Playoff, with an average margin of victory of 34.5 points per game. Miami’s pass rush is formidable, but the Hoosiers don’t make many mistakes.

Curt Cignetti’s Indiana has the best turnover margin in the nation and seldom commits penalties. Bet on Indiana -7.5 (-110) as the Hoosiers should cap off an unbelievable season with their first National Championship.

English Premier League - Brighton vs Bournemouth - 1/19 3:00 PM EST

Two of the most entertaining teams in the Premier League face off at the AMEX Stadium as Brighton (-115) host Bournemouth (+270). USA Network will televise today’s match between South Coast rivals.

An astounding 74 goals have been scored in Bournemouth’s 21 EPL games this season. Both teams have also scored in each of the Cherries’ six matches, and those games have averaged 4.8 goals.

Bournemouth have also conceded two or more goals in five straight games overall and just lost talisman Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City.

Bet on Brighton to win and both teams to score at +190 SGP odds. The Seagulls have been in good form and are coming off a 2-1 away victory over Manchester United in the FA Cup.

NBA - Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons - 1/19 8:00 PM EST

Two of the Eastern Conference’s best teams meet at Little Caesars Arena tonight as the Boston Celtics match up with the Detroit Pistons (-2.5). Over the preceding five games, the Pistons have the best defensive rating in the league by far (93.5).

So, the under has cashed in each of the Pistons’ last nine games, and I’d take under 223.5 points (-110) here. Outside of Jaylen Brown (O/U ??? points), who is coming off a 41-point game, the Celtics shouldn’t trouble the Pistons much, and PG Payton Pritchard is questionable.

Bet on the Pistons -2.5 (-110), as Detroit should grab its third win in four games against Boston this season.

More Promo Codes

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers