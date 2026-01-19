Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $2000 in FanCash for Mavs vs Knicks, NHL & EPL

With the EPL showdown Brighton vs. Bournemouth at 3:00 PM ET, followed by the NBA clash Mavericks vs. Knicks at 5:00 PM ET, and the NHL battle Penguins vs. Kraken also at 5:00 PM ET, every wager comes with extra rewards that make each matchup even more thrilling.

EPL—Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth, Jan 19, 3:00 PM ET

The Albion’s (-115) home edge and form make them the likely winners according to multiple predictions. Bournemouth is priced at around +270, and the draw sits at +290. The 3.5 total goals line reflects expectations of a moderate attacking but controlled game.

Given scoring trends and head-to-head data, key game props to consider include Over 2.5 total goals, as both teams have combined for multiple high-scoring affairs recently; Both Teams to Score, given frequent goals conceded and scored by both sides; and total shots or shots on target overs for each team, given their offensive involvement. These props pair with the main lines — Brighton moneyline and the adjusted total — to give a well-rounded betting view ahead of kickoff.

NBA—Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks, Jan 19, 5:00 PM ET

The New York Knicks open as clear favorites at about −420 moneyline (Mavericks +310) with the spread near Knicks −10 and the total around 229.5 points, implying a strong home-court edge at Madison Square Garden against the 17-26 Mavericks (vs Knicks 25-17) who enter with multiple key injuries and absences.

Given this pricing, game props worth targeting include Over on the 229.5 total, as both teams have tended to exceed their implied scores statistically. With Jalen Brunson’s availability uncertain or limited, Karl-Anthony Towns Over points or rebounds, and Mikal Bridges Over assists or steals could offer value on the Knicks side.

For Dallas, with rookie Cooper Flagg questionable and several starters out, look toward P.J. Washington Over rebounds or Brandon Williams Over points/assists as Mavericks props that benefit from increased usage in a potentially high-pace game.

NHL—Pittsburgh Penguins vs Seattle Kraken, Jan 19, 5:00 PM ET

The Pittsburgh Penguins are modest moneyline favorites (−122) against the Seattle Kraken (+102) with the total set at 5.5 goals. Pittsburgh is also favored on the puck line (−1.5) in this regular-season matchup at Climate Pledge Arena.

Game props lean toward offense; the Over 5.5 total goals carries value given both teams’ scoring profiles. There’s equally specific value in Anytime Goal props like Sidney Crosby (+150) and Evgeni Malkin (+210) for Pittsburgh, while Jordan Eberle (+240) is a key scoring option for Seattle.

Given Seattle’s recent form and Pittsburgh’s road edge, this forecast pairs a competitive moneyline with goal and individual scorer props in what could be a lively, moderately high-scoring tilt.

