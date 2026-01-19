Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries for Thunder vs Cavs, EPL & NHL

At 2:30 PM ET, the NBA features the Oklahoma City Thunder taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a high-scoring showdown. Just half an hour later, at 3:00 PM ET, the EPL delivers Brighton & Hove Albion vs. AFC Bournemouth, a clash of attacking styles.

How to use the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS

Claim the Offer – Head to Underdog’s landing page and enter promo code GOALBONUS. Register & Verify – Create your account and confirm you’re 21 or older to qualify. Fund Your Account – Deposit at least $5 to get started. Place Your Entry – Submit a pick of $5 or more through Underdog’s Picks. Get Your Fantasy Bonus – After your entry settles, $75 in Fantasy bonus entries will be automatically added, ready to use on NBA, NHL, NFL, and more.

Important details:

Available only in: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, WY

Fantasy bonus entries cannot be withdrawn as cash

EPL-Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth, Jan 19, 3:00 PM ET

The English Premier League sets up well for fantasy sport lovers, with Brighton’s attacking structure creating volume for forwards and creators, while Bournemouth’s counterattacking approach opens shots and assist markets.

For Brighton, Danny Welbeck anytime goalscorer and over on shots stand out given his central role and box presence, while Georginio Rutter goals or assists and over shots are attractive thanks to his involvement in buildup and final-third actions.

On the Bournemouth side, Marcus Tavernier over chances created or assists offers value if the Cherries find space in transition, and Evanilson over shots or shots on target is live given his tendency to test the goal even with limited possession.

NBA—Oklahoma City Thunder vs Cleveland Cavaliers, Jan 19, 2:30 PM ET

The Oklahoma City Thunder (35-8) are road favorites at Cleveland’s Rocket Arena, reflecting OKC’s superior season record compared to the Cavaliers (24-19).

With key Thunder contributors Jalen Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein out, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander becomes the principal prop target. Look for Over points, assists, and rebounds given his usage rate and absence of secondary scorers. Also, Chet Holmgren Over rebounds is also appealing as OKC’s big man handles more boards.

On the Cavs side, Donovan Mitchell anytime points/over 28.5 points is a standout prop given his elite scoring role, and Jaylon Tyson Over on 3-pointers carries value after his recent 39-point performance. Additionally, with Darius Garland out or limited, props for Lonzo Ball or Craig Porter Jr. assists offer leverage if Cleveland leans more on combo guard facilitation in a game likely to stay competitive.

NHL—Washington Capitals vs Colorado Avalanche, Jan 19, 4:00 PM ET

The Avalanche receive the Caps in this regular-season NHL matchup as favorites. While Colorado’s explosive offense and home control make them the safer pick, this still projects as a competitive game with scoring upside.

For player props, Nathan MacKinnon anytime goal and Martin Nečas anytime goal are strong Avalanche options given their top roles in a high-tempo attack, and Brock Nelson also offers value.

On the Capitals' side, Alex Ovechkin anytime goal remains a premium prop given his goal totals and veteran presence, while secondary lines like John Carlson point props or Connor McMichael points could pay off if Washington stays within the scoring mix.

