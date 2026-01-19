Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $10 in Bonuses for NHL, NBA & Prediction Markets

If you’re watching the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Atlanta Hawks (Jan 19, 1:00 PM ET) or the Buffalo Sabres face the Carolina Hurricanes (Jan 19, 1:30 PM ET), Kalshi lets you turn your sports insights into real rewards.

On Kalshi, forecasts aren’t just guesses—they become tradable contracts. Prices are listed in cents, reflecting probability: for example, 70¢ indicates a 70% likelihood.

Market-driven updates ensure that odds shift in real time, allowing your perspective to translate directly into trades. Whether it’s NBA rivalries, NHL matchups, political outcomes, or economic trends, Kalshi transforms everyday events into opportunities to profit.

NBA—Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks, Jan 19, 1:00 PM ET

Atlanta is a modest favorite in this matchup (around Hawks −2.5 on the spread and roughly 57¢ for a straight win), with the total sitting high at 230.5, reflecting expectations for scoring from both sides.

The 20-24 Hawks (and roughly 7-12 at home) face a 17-24 Bucks squad (with an 8-14 road mark), and both teams have been up and down recently, making this a tough one to call.

On the player props front, Giannis Antetokounmpo is a strong play to go over in points (mid-to-high 20s), rebounds and assists given his role as Milwaukee’s engine. Jalen Johnson (averaging around 22–23 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (around 10 points) are compelling over candidates for Atlanta if they hit their usual usage rates.

Other Hawks contributors like Dyson Daniels can also impact assists and rebounding scopes, adding depth to player-prop portfolios in what should be a high-tempo, key matchup for both teams.

NHL—Buffalo Sabres vs Carolina Hurricanes, Jan 19, 1:30 PM ET

The Carolina Hurricanes (30-15-4, 17-8-1 at home) are favorites against the Buffalo Sabres (26-16-5, 10-10-2 on the road) with Kalshi pricing a Hurricanes victory at 65¢, and the puck line favoring Hurricanes −1.5; the over/under is 6.5 goals.

Carolina’s strong home form and higher expected-goals metrics tilt the edge to the Canes, while Buffalo’s solid recent play keeps things competitive.

For player props, look at Andrei Svechnikov anytime goal after his recent hat trick and Nikolaj Ehlers anytime goal with his scoring touch, while Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin points could pay off for Buffalo, given their roles and production.

Given the pricing and team trends, the safer lean is Carolina straight or −1.5 (45¢), with value also in select goals and points props in what could be a moderately high-tempo game.

Kalshi isn’t just about the scoreboard—it’s about the events shaping our world every day. From financial markets and politics to entertainment and cultural trends, every contract connects directly to real outcomes. With straightforward Yes/No trades, Kalshi turns forecasts into opportunities, empowering you to act on your insights across the headlines that matter most.

Which party will win the U.S. House this year?

Democratic Party (77%)

Republican Party (23%)

Who will be the next governor of California? (Person)

Eric Swalwell (51%)

Tom Steyer (11%)

Fed decision in January?

Fed maintains rate (95%)

Cut 25bps (69%)

“28 Years Later: The Bone Temple” Rotten Tomatoes score?

Above 92 (89%)

Above 95 (1%)

Kalshi makes trading on real-world events simple and engaging. Each contract is a straightforward Yes/No, priced in cents to represent probability—for instance, 55¢ signals a 55% chance. Winning contracts pay out $1, with profits clearly shown after fees for complete transparency.

Markets shift in real time, and you can browse Kalshi’s Event Calendar or Trending feed to discover opportunities across sports, politics, economics, and global news. From NBA tip-offs and NFL matchups to breaking headlines, Kalshi transforms everyday forecasts into tradable markets.

