bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Clippers vs Wizards, NHL & EPL

The Los Angeles Clippers take on the Washington Wizards in an NBA showdown, while later at 5:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins battle the Seattle Kraken in a tight NHL contest.

January 19 is packed with must-watch matchups across the EPL, NBA, and NHL—all perfect spots to use your bet365 bonus code GOALBET. At 3:00 PM ET, Brighton & Hove Albion face AFC Bournemouth in a Premier League clash with plenty of attacking potential.

Sign Up – Head to bet365 via the secure link and enter promo code GOALBET during registration. Verify Eligibility – Confirm your identity to show you’re 21+ and ready to play. Deposit & Wager – Add at least $10 to your account, then place a qualifying bet of $5 or more on any market with odds of ‑500 or greater. Claim Your Bonus – Once your first bet settles—win or lose—you’ll automatically receive $200 in Bonus Bets to use across NBA, NHL, NFL, and more.

Note: Bonus bets are not withdrawable as cash and must be used within seven days.

bet365’s alternate welcome bonus gives you peace of mind—your first wager comes with full protection. If it doesn’t land, your stake is returned as bonus funds worth up to $1,000. Use those bonus bets across NBA, NHL, and EPL matchups to keep the excitement going with every play.

Available to players in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV.

Using your bet365 bonus code

EPL—Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth, Jan 19, 3:00 PM ET

bet365 lists Brighton as favorites (-118) against Bournemouth (+280) with an over/under near 3.0–3.5 goals, and sharp game-props reflect an expectation of goals and activity.

Over 2.5 goals is popular with strong support from both teams’ scoring and head-to-head trends. Both Teams To Score (BTTS) is also backed by historical matchup data, and shots-related game props like Brighton & Bournemouth Over 9.5 total shots on target signal attacking intent from both sides.

Additional props include total corners markets (e.g., Over 10.5 total corners), given recent patterns of open play. Specific player scoring props, such as Danny Welbeck anytime scorer and Georginio Rutter anytime scorer, dovetail with the general scoring expectation across this contest.

NBA—Los Angeles Clippers vs Washington Wizards, Jan 19, 3:00 PM ET

The Los Angeles Clippers open as solid favorites (−280 moneyline, −7 spread) over the Washington Wizards (+235) in a matchup where LA’s stronger recent form contrasts with Washington’s struggles this season.

Game props worth considering include the Over on the 224.5 total points (-110), given both teams’ history of hitting overs and offensive pace, while on the player-prop front, look to James Harden Over points or assists as he continues as the Clippers’ primary creator, and Ivica Zubac Over rebounds if he controls the boards.

Alex Sarr Over points or Kyshawn George Over points/assists offer value as volume scorers on a rebuilding Wizards roster. Additionally, young Wizards like Bub Carrington could provide upside in what should be a high-tempo affair that supports both team and individual props.

NHL—Pittsburgh Penguins vs Seattle Kraken, Jan 19, 5:00 PM ET

The Penguins (22-14-11) are slightly favored on the moneyline (−125) over the Seattle Kraken (+105). Pittsburgh also gets a mild look on the puck line (Penguins −1.5) in a tight Pacific-Metropolitan clash at Climate Pledge Arena.

Betting trends point toward the over 5.5 (-125) holding value given both teams’ combined scoring rates and recent games finishing above this line.

Standout star props include Sidney Crosby anytime goal (+150) and Evgeni Malkin anytime goal (+210) for the Penguins, while Jordan Eberle anytime goal (+240) and Matty Beniers points carry value for Seattle, making these scoring and points props some of the clearest pieces of betting value alongside the primary game lines.

