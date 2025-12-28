theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $100 in Bonuses for Bears vs 49ers, EPL & NBA

By winning your first $10+ bet after claiming theScore Bet promo/bonus code GOALNEWS, you’ll get $100 in bonus bets. Consider using the bets on a 8:20pm EST Sunday Night Football matchup at Levi’s Stadium featuring the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers (-3.5).

Premier League - Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - 12/28 11:30 AM EST

Tottenham (+220) are winless in their last five away matches, in all competitions, ahead of today’s match at Crystal Palace (+120) on USA Network. To make matters more difficult, Tottenham captain Cristian Romero is suspended today, leaving a hole in the heart of defense.

Spurs left back Destiny Udogie is also injured, along with Crystal Palace defenders Chris Richards and Daniel Muñoz. Unsurprisingly, both teams have conceded plenty of goals lately.

Tottenham have allowed five goals in their previous two games, while Palace have shipped seven in their last two. With key defensive players out on both sides, bet on both teams to score (-130).

NBA - Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors - 12/28 3:30 PM EST

Today, the Golden State Warriors (-4.5) will look to extend their winning streak to four games when they head to Scotiabank Arena to take on the struggling Toronto Raptors. Since RJ Barrett went down with a knee sprain last month, Toronto has the worst offensive rating in the NBA.

Raptors C Jakob Poeltl could also miss this one, allowing Sandro Mamukelashvili (O/U 13.5 points) to play more minutes. While the Raptors have struggled on offense, the Warriors have put together a top-three defense over the last nine games.

while ranking 16th in offensive rating.

Given the under is 6-1 in the Raptors’ previous seven games and the Warriors rank 21st in offensive rating this season, consider under 224.5 points.

NFL Sunday Night Football - Chicago Bears vs San Francisco 49ers - 12/28 8:20 PM EST

Caleb Williams (O/U 225.5 passing yards) and the Chicago Bears (11-4) can clinch their first NFC North title since 2018 with a win on Sunday Night Football (ABC, ESPN) against the San Francisco 49ers (11-4, -3.5).

The Niners are on a five-game winning streak during which they’ve averaged just under 35 points per game. They’re also 5-0 ATS on their streak, but have played a weak schedule. That hasn’t stopped them from giving up 51 points in the last two games combined.

Furthermore, the Niners have sacked opposing QBs less than any other NFL team this season. Given time to make plays, Williams could throw 2+ TD passes for a fourth straight game (-120).

Both teams should be able to put points on the board in a game that goes over 52.5 points (-110).

