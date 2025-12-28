Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $10 in Bonuses for 76ers vs Thunder, NFL Sunday & Prediction Markets

Kalshi brings a unique way to engage with sports and other real-world events through prediction markets. With the promo code GOAL, new users can unlock a $10 bonus to trade on exciting December 28 matchups across the NFL and NBA.

Kalshi Promo Code GOAL

The action kicks off at 1:00 PM ET as the Arizona Cardinals face the Cincinnati Bengals in NFL play. Then, keep the energy rolling with NBA action at 3:30 PM ET, when the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Claiming the Kalshi Promo Code $10 Bonus

Join the Platform – Visit Kalshi’s official site through the secure link or download the mobile app. Sign Up – Click Create Account and provide your details (name, email, password, and any required info). Enter the Promo Code – During registration, type GOAL in the Promo Code field. Finish Registration – Complete setup and verify your email if prompted. Add Funds – Deposit money into your account to begin trading. Begin Trading – Explore Kalshi’s prediction markets and buy contracts on sports, politics, and more (up to $100). Unlock Your Bonus – Once your account is active, your $10 bonus will be automatically credited. Use it to trade outcomes in the NFL, NBA, college football, and other exciting markets.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code $10 Bonus

On Kalshi, contracts are priced in cents, reflecting the market’s collective view of the likelihood of an outcome. For example, if a contract trades at 65¢, it signals a 65% probability that the event will occur.

This system differs from traditional betting odds by allowing users to trade directly on probabilities. The result is a transparent, market‑driven way to forecast not only sports results but also a wide range of real‑world events.

NBA—Philadelphia 76ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder, Dec. 28, 3:30 PM ET

The Thunder enter as clear favorites, sitting at 26-5 this season vs. Philadelphia’s 16-12 record. Their all-time regular-season head-to-head is razor-thin, 74 wins for OKC vs. 73 for PHI, but recent history leans OKC. They handled Philly 133–100 at home in March 2025. OKC (84¢ for a win) will be looking to bounce back against the 76ers after suffering 3 losses to the Spurs in quick succession.

Offensively, OKC rides star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (32.1 PPG) and has one of the league’s most efficient scoring attacks. For Philadelphia, Tyrese Maxey remains their driving force when healthy, but the 76ers are down at least one wing (Kelly Oubre Jr., day-to-day), which could undermine their scoring balance.

As for player prop ideas, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 30-plus points looks realistic, and if Maxey remains explosive, a Maxey 28–32 points or 30-plus points + assists prop also has value.

NFL—Arizona Cardinals vs Cincinnati Bengals, Dec. 28, 1:00 PM ET

The Bengals (74% chance of victory on Kalshi) enter as clear favorites. Cincinnati is 5-10 this season, while the Cardinals are 3-12. On the spread, Kalshi currently has the Bengals at -7.5(48¢ for a ‘Yes’ on this) and the over/under total at 54.5 points.

Cincinnati’s offense at home has been strong: their home-point average sits high, and they rank among the better teams in yards per play and red-zone production. The Cardinals, meanwhile, continue to struggle, particularly on the road, and have poor recent form (0–5 in the last 5 games).

Given those factors, the most logical trades are the Bengals to win or the Bengals −7.5 spread. For totals, the over 54.5 points is appealing at 47¢, because both offenses are pass-heavy and the game script may stay offense-friendly.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi goes far beyond sports, giving users access to prediction markets tied to real-world events of every kind. Whether it’s economics, finance, politics, entertainment, or cultural trends, the platform lets you trade directly on the outcomes shaping headlines and daily life. By turning breaking news and global developments into tradable opportunities, Kalshi creates an engaging new way to anticipate and interact with the world around you.

Highest temperature in NYC today?

31° to 32° (43%)

20° to 30° (38%)

Fed decision in January?

Fed maintains rate (84%)

Cut 25bps (17%)

S&P close price end of 2025?

6,800 to 6,999.99 (74%)

7,000 to 7,199.99 (22%)

Which songs will hit 1 billion Spotify streams this year?

Party Monster (16%)

Lonely (with benny blanco) (2%)

Kalshi makes trading simple with clear “Yes” or “No” contracts tied to specific outcomes. Each contract is priced in cents, representing the market’s collective view of the probability. If your contract wins, it pays out $1, with profits calculated after fees—keeping returns transparent and easy to understand.

To stay ahead of the action, explore Kalshi’s Event Calendar and Trending Sections to find markets that match your interests. Remember, prices shift in real time as trading activity changes, so always check the live markets for the latest opportunities.

