BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1600: Get $1600 Bonuses for Sunday Night Football, NBA & EPL

Get up to $1600 in bonus bets with the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1600, which gets new users a 20% deposit match on their first deposit. You could use the bonus bets on tonight’s Chicago Bears vs San Francisco 49ers (-3) Sunday Night Football game at 8:20pm EST.

Or, bet on an 11:30am EST London Derby between Crystal Palace (+125) and Tottenham (+210) in the English Premier League. Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors also head to Canada for a 3:30pm EST NBA game against the Toronto Raptors.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

To use the BetMGM bonus code and get up to $1600 in sports bonuses, read the directions below carefully:

New users in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY may use this promotional offer

Click the link here to get to BetMGM’s website Create an account and provide the bonus code GOALMAX1600 After entering all the requested details, deposit as much as $8000 into your account You will be credited with bonus bets, which equal 20 percent of your deposit The bonus expires one week after you receive it Bonus bets have zero withdrawable cash value

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Premier League - Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - 12/28 11:30 AM EST

Both Crystal Palace (+125) and Tottenham (+210) have lost back-to-back Premier League matches ahead of today’s 11:30am EST meeting at Selhurst Park (USA Network).

Each side has been conceding in bunches and will be missing defensive starters. CB Chris Richards and RB Daniel Muñoz are out injured for Crystal Palace. Meanwhile, Tottenham CB/captain Cristian Romero is suspended, and LB Destiny Udogie is nursing an injury.

Palace RB Nathaniel Clyne (+425 to be carded) and Tottenham CB Kevin Danso (+230 to be carded) should get rare starts as a result. With holes in both defenses, expect both teams to get on the scoresheet at -135 odds.

NBA - Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors - 12/28 3:30 PM EST

Since Toronto Raptors G/F RJ Barrett went down with a knee sprain on November 23rd, the Raptors are 6-9 SU and just 4-11 ATS. Now, with Barrett nearing a return, the Raptors host the Golden State Warriors (-4.5) at 3:00pm EST.

While Steph Curry (O/U 4.5 3P) and the Warriors are on a three-game winning streak, they’ve covered the spread in only one of their previous six games. Still, they’ve managed to hold their opponents to double digit point totals in five of the last nine games.

Given the Warriors rank third in defensive rating over the last nine games and the under is 6-1 in the Raptors’ last seven, go with the under 224.5 points at -110.

NFL Sunday Night Football - Chicago Bears vs San Francisco 49ers - 12/28 8:20 PM EST

With playoff spots already clinched, the Chicago Bears (11-4) and San Francisco 49ers (11-4, -3) will look to improve their seeding tonight when they meet on Sunday Night Football (ABC, ESPN).

The Niners are on a five-game winning streak, during which they have averaged an NFL-best 34.4 points per game. Given that the last two 49ers games have finished with over 60 points total, they’re not exactly elite on defense. I’d also take over 52.5 points (-110) here.

Bears QB Caleb Williams (O/U 219.5 passing yards) could take advantage of a 49ers defense that generates pressure and sacks at the lowest rate in the league. Bet on Williams to throw two TD passes or more for a fourth game in a row, at -115 odds.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers

BetMGM Bonus Offer Get a 20% First Deposit Match up to $1,600 in Sports Bonuses BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1600 BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, WY. Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA). Participant must complete the Wagering Requirements and satisfy the (10x) playthrough requirement. Deposit Match unavailable in IL, LA, OH and VA. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

More Bonus Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.