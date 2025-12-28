bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for NFL Sunday & Warriors vs Raptors

bet365 Sportsbook is giving bettors and sports fans an exciting way to join the action. By entering promo code GOALBET during registration, new users can claim $150 in Bonus Bets to use across NFL and NBA markets.

bet365 bonus Code GOALBET

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

This week’s schedule features marquee games: the New Orleans Saints vs Tennessee Titans this afternoon at 1:00 PM ET, followed by an NBA showdown between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at 3:30 PM ET.

Claim the bet365 bonus code to get sports bonuses.

Get your hands on the best sportsbook bonuses with our expert’s guide to bonus bets.

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting apps in the US.

Claiming the bet365 bonus code -$150 Bonus Bets

Sign Up – Use the secure link to register and enter promo code GOALBET during the process. Confirm Eligibility – Verify your identity to prove you’re at least 21 years old. Deposit & Place a Bet – Add a minimum of $10 to your account and make a qualifying $5 wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer. Receive Your Bonus – After your first bet settles—regardless of the outcome—you’ll automatically be credited with $150 in bonus bets. Note: Bonus bets are not withdrawable as cash and must be used within seven days.

bet365’s Safety Net Offer protects you if your first bet loses, matching your wager in bonus funds (up to $1,000).

With your bonus credits ready, you can dive into upcoming NFL, NBA, or NHL matchups, turning every marquee game into a bigger opportunity to win.

Available to players in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV.

Using your bet365 bonus code

NFL—New Orleans Saints vs Tennessee Titans, Dec. 28, 1:00 PM ET

New Orleans enters at 5-10 on the season, while Tennessee comes in at 3-12. Oddsmakers have made the Saints slight favorites, listing them at -2.5 (-150 ML), with the Titans at +2.5 (+125). The projected total points line is 39.5, reflecting expectations of a defensive-leaning, low-scoring affair.

On the Saints' side, their pass-rush and defense stand out: they’ve improved overall defense (especially pass defense), which could trouble Tennessee’s offense. Offensively, watch WR Chris Olave; he’s been a key weapon this year (over 1,000 receiving yards), and his prop bet of over 75 receiving yards may offer value.

For the Titans, their offense has struggled all season (ranked near the bottom in yards and scoring), but they do have a rising young QB, Cam Ward, and RB Tony Pollard, who logged a big game last week, so if Tennessee clicks, there’s a chance.

NBA—Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors, Dec. 28, 3:30 PM ET

The Warriors arrive with a 16-15 record while Toronto sits at 18-14 this season, slightly favoring the Raptors at home. Historically, Golden State holds the edge in their regular-season head-to-head: 34 wins to Toronto’s 22. According to match-odds listings, the Warriors are modest favorites (moneyline edge) despite being on the road, reflecting confidence in their recent form and shooting efficiency.

On the stat front, Golden State averages roughly 114.5 PPG this season, while Toronto puts up around 113.4 PPG at home, so a high-scoring, back-and-forth game is plausible. Key players to watch: for the Warriors, veteran sharpshooter Stephen Curry (28.7 PPG) remains a primary scoring option; for the Raptors, expect production from their leading gunner.

Betting lean: Warriors ML (-150 ML) for value — their efficiency and history vs. the Raptors (+140 ML) suggest they can overcome the road spot. As for props: Curry over 27–29 points looks solid given his usage; also, a combined over on total points (team totals + game total) seems worth a look, as both teams play uptempo and shoot well.

More on the bet365 bonus codes

bet365 Bonus offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 Bonus code GOALBET bet365 Bonus offer terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, and VA only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Bonus Bets at bet365. Minimum odds -500 or greater.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 Bonus offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 bonus code GOALBET bet365 bonus offer terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

More Bonus Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.