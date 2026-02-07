theScore Bet Super Bowl Promo Code: Get $1000 for Seahawks vs Patriots

theScore Bet Super Bowl Promo Code

Tomorrow, the Seattle Seahawks will finally take on the New England Patriots in a captivating Super Bowl LX matchup. The Seahawks are favored to win the Vince Lombardi trophy, but the Patriots have been stellar defensively en route to a first SB appearance since 2019.

theScore Bet Promo Code Verified: 2/7/2026

Ahead of the Big Game, new theScore Bet users can get 100% of their first bet on Seahawks vs Patriots back by using the promo code GOALNEWS. If your qualifying bet loses, you’ll get your original stake back as five bonus bets, up to $1000.

Claim the theScore Bet promo code to get sports bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonus bets

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US

Claiming theScore Bet Super Bowl Promo Code

Take a look at the directions below to find out how you can claim theScore Bet promo code to get a 100% First Bet Reset up to $1000 in bonuses:

Specific offer available for all new users (21+) in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, and VA

Open the link here to go to theScore Bet Once on the website, download the mobile application and start signing up Enter the requested personal details, as well as the promo code GOALNEWS Add money to your account and risk up to $1000 on a Seahawks vs Patriots bet If your qualifying wager loses, you’ll get your stake back in bonus bets The bets, split into five equal portions, have no cash value that you can withdraw You will have seven days to use the bets before they are no longer valid

Super Bowl Betting with theScore Bet Promo Code

The New England Patriots are allowing just 8.7 points per game in the playoffs ahead of Sunday’s SB clash against the Seattle Seahawks, who are averaging 36 playoff points per game. Something’s gotta give in this 6:30pm EST game at Levi’s Stadium (NBC).

Moneyline: Seahawks -230, Patriots +195

Seahawks -230, Patriots +195 Spread: Seahawks -4.5 (-110)

Seahawks -4.5 (-110) Total: O/U 45.5 (-110)

Super Bowl MVP with theScore Bet

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold (+115)

Patriots QB Drake Maye (+250)

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+500)

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III (+800)

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson (+3000)

Expert theScore Bet Super Bowl Betting - Seahawks vs Patriots

Find a selection of bets that you could place your first theScore Bet wager on below. Hopefully, you won’t need the First Bet Reset, but it’s there just in case for any of these Seahawks vs Patriots bets.

Pass Projected to Reign Supreme - Position of First Touchdown Scorer: Wide Receiver (+140)

Both the Seahawks and Patriots are stellar at defending the run. In fact, they rank first and second in the league, respectively, in opponent rushing touchdowns per game. Don’t be surprised if both teams find more success and TDs with their passing games.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction 1: Position of First Touchdown Scorer: Wide Receiver @ +140 with theScore Bet

SB Heroics From Smith-Njigba - Jaxon Smith-Njigba Over 93.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

In ten games against teams with winning records this season (including playoffs), Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba has totaled 94 or more receiving yards seven times. Smith-Njigba shows up in big games and is the Seahawks top target. He’s also coming off a 153-yard game.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction 2: Jaxon Smith-Njigba Over 93.5 Receiving Yards @ -115 with theScore Bet

Kupp to Continue Impressive Playoff Run - Cooper Kupp 1+ TDs (+250)

Cooper Kupp is turning back the clock with his playoff performances. The Seahawks WR caught a touchdown pass in the NFC Championship Game and has averaged 48 receiving yards per game. Kupp has eight TDs in 11 career postseason games, including two in SB LVI.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction 3: Cooper Kupp 1+ TDs @ +250 with theScore Bet

Expert theScore Bet Super Bowl Fades

Kenneth Walker III 75+ Rushing Yards (+100)

Kenneth Walker III has earned almost all of the Seahawks’ postseason carries. However, the Rams did well to hold him to 62 rushing yards in the NFC Championship Game. The Patriots are even better against the run, giving up just 3.1 rushing yards per attempt in the playoffs.

More Promo Codes

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

theScore Bet Promo Code T&Cs