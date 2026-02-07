bet365 Promo Code GOALBET: Get $100 in Bonus Bets for Seahawks vs Patriots SB 60

On February 8 at 6:30 PM ET, the football world turns its eyes to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Super Bowl LX brings together the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots in a clash of contrasting styles and storied legacies.

Super Bowl Betting with bet365 Promo Code

At Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, the Seattle Seahawks take on the six‑time champion New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. Under the primetime lights, this clash promises a high‑stakes battle where legacy collides with intensity. To heighten the excitement, bet365 offers fans endless ways to join the action—whether it’s moneyline, spreads, totals, or player props, the adrenaline of football’s biggest night is yours to ride.

Moneyline: Seahawks ‑240, Patriots +195

Spread: Seahawks ‑4.5 (-115)| Patriots +4.5 (-110)

Totals: Over/Under 45.5 points (-110 both ways)

Super Bowl MVP odds: Leaders include Sam Darnold +115 and Drake Maye +230, with Kenneth Walker III at +750 and Jaxon Smith‑Njigba both around +550.

These odds are subject to change as game day approaches, so always check your sportsbook before placing a wager.

Expert bet365 Super Bowl Betting – Seahawks vs Patriots

Short Play

Over 45.5 Total Points (-110)

The total is set around 45.5 points at bet365, reflecting expectations for a competitive game with offensive firepower from both sides. Backing the Over leans into the idea that both teams can put up points against one another with dynamic pass games and big‑play potential.

Medium Play (Balanced Risk)

Any Seahawks Offensive or Special Teams Touchdown in the First Half (+300)

This prop speculates that the Seahawks will get at least one touchdown in the first two quarters, either on offense or via a special teams play. It’s more aggressive than a simple over/under or spread bet but far less extreme than rare long shots like a safety as the first score.

Longshot (High Risk, High Reward)

Super Bowl MVP: Rhamondre Stevenson (+2800)

This prop offers a big potential payout if the Patriots pull off an upset and their lead back plays a huge role. Longshots like Super Bowl MVP bets are naturally riskier but come with elevated returns compared with standard outcomes.

Expert bet365 Super Bowl Fades

Over 2.5 Total Interceptions by Seahawks QBs (+220)

bet365 lists markets that tempt bettors on turnovers, but with Sam Darnold and backups generally limiting interceptions this season, expecting three or more is seen as an aggressive, low‑probability scenario that doesn’t match the odds.

