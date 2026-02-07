Fanatics Sportsbook Super Bowl Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $1000 in FanCash for Patriots v Seahawks

Super Bowl LX promises a spectacle befitting its legendary stage: the Seattle Seahawks face off against the six‑time champion New England Patriots. On February 8, under the bright lights of Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, two iconic franchises will battle for football immortality.

Fanatics Sportsbook Super Bowl Promo Code

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Verified: 2/7/2026

Get ready for the Seahawks vs. Patriots NFL Championship clash with Fanatics Sportsbook! Enter promo code GOALBONUS to unlock up to $1,000 in FanCash—a simple, juicy, and beginner‑friendly offer packed with value for both first‑time players and seasoned bettors on football’s biggest stage.

Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code to get sports bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonus bets

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US

How to Claim Your Fanatics Sportsbook Super Bowl Promo Code

Grab the Fanatics Sportsbook app and scan the QR code to get started. Complete registration and enter promo code GOALBONUS. On the same day you register, wager between $1–$100 on any market with odds of –500 or longer. Place one qualifying bet per day, for up to 10 days. At the end of the promo period, collect up to $1,000 in FanCash—equal to the total of all qualifying wagers. Convert your FanCash into bonus bets and keep the NFL Championship excitement alive.

Note: not withdrawable as cash.

Legal Fanatics Sportsbook states - AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA.

Super Bowl Betting With Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks, Feb. 8, 6:30 PM ET

The Seahawks storm in with relentless offensive firepower, while the Patriots answer with calculated defensive discipline. With the Lombardi Trophy on the line, this duel of speed and structure promises a night defined by strategy, endurance, and the pursuit of glory.

Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code to get sports bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonus bets

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US

Patriots vs Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Spread: Seahawks -4.5 (-115) | Patriots +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Seahawks (-230), Patriots (+190)

Total: O/U 47.5 (-110)

Expert Fanatics Sportsbook Super Bowl Betting – Patriots vs Seahawks

The Seahawks–Patriots battle for the Lombardi trophy isn’t just a game, it’s an all‑out spectacle, and Fanatics Sportsbook puts you right in the middle of the action. With markets built for explosive plays, defensive dominance, and superstar moments, every bet feels like part of the showdown. Here are three can’t‑miss picks to fire up your Super Bowl night

Short Odds (Favorite Play)

Sam Darnold to win Super Bowl MVP (+120)

Sam Darnold (+120) is the favorite play because the Pete Rozelle trophy almost always funnels through the winning quarterback, and if Seattle wins with a clean, efficient passing performance, voters typically reward the QB running

Medium Odds (Value Play)

Jaxon Smith‑Njigba to win Super Bowl MVP (+550)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+550) offers strong value as a non-QB option, especially if he posts a headline game with massive yardage or multiple touchdowns that clearly separate him from Darnold in the box score and on the broadcast narrative

Long Odds (High‑Risk, High‑Reward)

Rhamondre Stevenson to win Super Bowl MVP (+2800)

Rhamondre Stevenson (+2800) is the true longshot—this only hits if New England controls the game on the ground and Stevenson dominates with heavy volume and end-zone production, but that exact script is why the payout is massive despite the low probability.

Expert Fanatics Super Bowl Fades

New England Patriots team total over

This number assumes New England can sustain offense for four quarters, but the matchup points the other way, with Seattle’s defense built to limit explosive plays and force long, mistake-prone drives. If the Seahawks control tempo and field position, the Patriots are likely stuck settling for field goals or playing from behind, which makes clearing an inflated team total tough. With little margin for error against a disciplined defense, the over is priced too optimistically and is a smart fade.

More Promo Codes

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code T&Cs