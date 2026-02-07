Kalshi Super Bowl Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for Seahawks vs Patriots Trading

The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots are set to collide in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. With kickoff at 6:30 PM ET on February 8, fans and traders alike will be watching every play as tradition, intensity, and strategy unfold under the brightest lights in football.

Grab a $10 bonus with ease—sign up today using the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX, trade $10 worth of contracts, and watch the bonus hit your account, ready to use on the Seahawks–Patriots showdown and beyond.

Unlock Your Kalshi Bonus Code

Head to Kalshi through our secure link. Create a new account and complete identity verification. Use GOALMAX during registration to activate the offer. Make an initial deposit of at least $1 and start trading. Use up to $10 to purchase contracts across sports, politics, entertainment, and more. Enjoy a $10 bonus credited to your account, ready to trade on the markets you love.

Super Bowl Trading with Kalshi Promo Code

The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots are gearing up for a marquee showdown in Super Bowl LX, and Kalshi is giving fans a bold new way to engage with the drama. Unlike traditional sportsbooks with odds and betting lines, Kalshi operates as a regulated exchange where users buy and sell event contracts.

Each contract is priced in cents, directly reflecting the probability of an outcome. This innovative format transforms the intensity of the big game into a transparent, interactive marketplace—offering fans a dynamic new way to experience football’s biggest stage

Featured Seahawks vs Patriots markets include:

Game Winner

Seattle contracts are trading at 68¢, while New England sits at 33¢, making the Seahawks the clear favorite heading into Super Bowl LX.

Point Margin (Spread)

Seattle is favored by –4.5, with “Yes” contracts at 50¢ and “No” at 51¢, showing just how tight and balanced the market remains.

Total Points (Over/Under)

The line is set at 45.5, with both sides trading evenly at 51¢, signaling expectations of an anything-can-happen scoreline.

Championship MVP

Market leaders include Seattle QB Sam Darnold (45¢), Patriots QB Drake Maye (27¢), and Patriots WR Jaxon Smith‑Njigba (15¢), each emerging as top contenders for the award.

Expert Kalshi Super Bowl Trading – Seahawks vs Patriots

Kalshi channels the drama of the Super Bowl into a transparent, market‑driven experience—where every contract reflects the evolving sentiment of fans and analysts in real time.

Three standout contracts include:

Game Winner Contracts – Seattle trading at 68¢

This means the Seattle Seahawks are being priced at about 68 cents on the dollar to win the NFL Championship in prediction markets, reflecting a 68% implied probability that Seattle will finish the night as champions.

Championship MVP – Seattle QB Sam Darnold (45¢)

Sam Darnold’s MVP contract trading around 45¢ indicates he’s seen as the most likely individual to take home Super Bowl MVP honors among participants in these prediction markets.

Championship MVP- Seattle WR Jaxon Smith‑Njigba (17¢)

Jaxon Smith‑Njigba’s contract at around 17¢ suggests a ~14–17% implied probability of him winning MVP, which is strong for a wide receiver. WRs winning MVP are rare in Super Bowls, quarterbacks normally dominate this award, but JSN’s elite season and big‑play ability have bettors giving him a meaningful shot at the honor.

Expert Kalshi Super Bowl Fades

Fade Cooper Kupp to score a Touchdown “No” Contract 74¢

Cooper Kupp, at this stage, is strictly a backup, but the explosive and technical receiver who once spearheaded Championship offenses and is a former triple crown winner can still come good in the big games. The market expects him not to score, but it would be folly to count him out. Kupp is always one juke or slant away from getting in the endzone.

