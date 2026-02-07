BetMGM Bonus Code: Get $1550 for Seahawks vs Patriots for SB 60

With Super Bowl LX just one day away, we’re gearing up for the Seattle Seahawks vs the New England Patriots. The Seahawks have remained 4.5-point favorites since odds were released a couple of Sundays ago, reflecting confidence in Mike Macdonald’s team to get the job done.

Super Bowl Betting with BetMGM Bonus Code

The Big Game kicks off at 6:30pm EST from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, live on NBC. After two straight games in the snow, Drake Maye and the Patriots will finally have clear conditions to work with. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have been on a roll over the last few months.

Moneyline: Seahawks -235, Patriots +195

Seahawks -235, Patriots +195 Spread: Seahawks -4.5 (-110)

Seahawks -4.5 (-110) Total: O/U 45.5 (-110)

Super Bowl MVP with BetMGM

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold (+115)

Patriots QB Drake Maye (+230)

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+500)

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III (+700)

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson (+3000)

Expert BetMGM Super Bowl Betting - Seahawks vs Patriots

Consider the following picks for BetMGM Super Bowl betting before tomorrow’s Seahawks vs Patriots game.

Bet on the Vet - Cooper Kupp Over 32.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

In Cooper Kupp’s only other appearance in a SB, the former Rams wide receiver caught eight passes for 92 yards and two scores. Kupp won the MVP award for his performance. Now with the Seahawks, Kupp has gone above this total in both of this season’s playoff games.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction 1: Most Receiving Yards H2H - Cooper Kupp vs Kayshon Boutte: Cooper Kupp @ -110 with BetMGM

Walker Won’t Slow Down - Kenneth Walker III Over 20.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Kenneth Walker III has also had a bigger role in the Seahawks passing game lately with Zach Charbonnet out. The RB has gained 29+ receiving yards in four of his previous five games. Walker III is averaging 39 receiving yards per game through two playoff games.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction 2: Kenneth Walker III Over 20.5 Receiving Yards @ -115 with BetMGM

Smith-Njigba to Shine on the Big Stage - Seahawks First TD Scorer: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+340)

The implied probability of this line corresponds to a 22.7 percent chance of Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba scoring their first touchdown. He’s done it 26.3 percent of the time this season and should be quarterback Sam Darnold’s favorite target against the Patriots.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction 3: Seahawks First TD Scorer: Jaxon Smith-Njigba @ +340 with BetMGM

Expert BetMGM Super Bowl Fades

Drake Maye 200+ Passing Yards (-225)

While there’s a decent shot Patriots QB Drake Maye will total 200 passing yards or more, these odds are way too short. Maye has reached 200 passing yards in only one of his previous four games, and the Seahawks have allowed just under 200 passing yards per game this season.

