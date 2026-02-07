Underdog Super Bowl Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $75 for the Patriots vs Seahawks

On February 8th at 6:30 PM ET, the Patriots and Seahawks square off in a Super Bowl showdown built for greatness. New England’s calculated precision meets Seattle’s relentless drive, setting the stage for a battle of contrasting styles.

Underdog Super Bowl Promo Code

Underdog Sportsbook Promo Code Verified: 2/7/2026

Use Underdog’s promo code GOALBONUS to unlock $75 in fantasy bonus entries—perfect for building winning lineups in the Seahawks vs. Patriots championship clash.

Claim the Underdog promo code to get bonuses.

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonuses.

Check out our expert’s view on the best DFS sites in the US

Claiming your Underdog Super Bowl Promo Code

Using the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS is simple and beginner‑friendly. Here’s how to get started before Sunday’s Super Bowl action:

Visit Underdog’s promo page and select Sign Up. Enter the promo code GOALBONUS during registration. Make a minimum deposit of $5 using your preferred payment method. Submit a qualifying entry of $5 or more in Underdog’s Picks. Receive $75 in fantasy bonus entries, automatically credited to your account. Use your bonus to craft lineups in football’s biggest game or explore other contests.

Super Bowl Fantasy Play with Underdog Promo Code

New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks, Feb. 8, 6:30 PM ET

Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara will host the highly anticipated Seahawks–Patriots showdown in Super Bowl LX. This championship brings together two storied franchises, set to clash on football’s grandest stage.

Below are the main options available on Underdog:

Sam Darnold Touchdown Passes - 1.5 ( More/Less)

Drake Maye Completions - 18.5 (More/Less)

Sam Darnold Longest Completions - 35.5 Yards (More/Less)

Drake Maye rushing yards - 40.5 (More/ Less)

These picks give you multiple ways to dive into the NFL Championship beyond backing a team to claim victory, as they can focus on individual stars who could shape the outcome.

Expert Underdog Super Bowl Fantasy Play – Seahawks vs Patriots

As the Seahawks and Patriots prepare for their championship clash, Underdog presents several compelling fantasy angles. Here are three standout picks worth a deeper look:

Kenneth Walker III – More 75.5 Rushing Yards

Walker is Seattle’s workhorse back and a central part of their offensive game plan. Expect the Seahawks to lean on him in key situations to control tempo. With a realistic workload, this low-risk pick is positioned to deliver steady fantasy points.

Sam Darnold – More 1.5 Passing TDs

Darnold has been efficient in red-zone situations, and the Seahawks may need multiple passing scores to keep pace with New England. This pick balances risk and reward: it’s achievable if Seattle’s offense executes, but the payout is strong enough to make it worthwhile for fantasy managers.

Jaxon Smith‑Njigba – To Score a Touchdown

While WR touchdowns can be unpredictable in big games, JSN’s explosiveness and ability to break coverage make him a high-upside longshot. If he finds the end zone, it could dramatically boost your fantasy score, delivering a huge payout for a smaller play.

Expert Underdog Super Bowl Fades

Fade Drake Maye – QB Over 2.5 Passing TDs

Patriots QB Drake Maye has been efficient, but targeting 3+ passing touchdowns in a Super Bowl against a strong Seahawks defense is risky. Historical trends show Super Bowl underdog QBs often face pressure that limits multiple TD passes, making this a fade in fantasy or contract markets.

More Promo Codes

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

More info on Underdog Promo Code