Sleeper Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get Free $20 + $100 in Bonuses for USMNT, CFB & NBA

In their final 2025 match, the USMNT faces Paraguay without star players Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie. Meanwhile, Georgia takes on Texas in a highly anticipated SEC matchup featuring two Top-10 teams with CFB Playoff aspirations. To top it all off, Luka Doncic goes head-to-head with Giannis Antetokounmpo as the Lakers play an away game against the Bucks.

Even without Christian Pulisic or Weston K in the USMNT starting eleven, the squad still has plenty of quality to take care of business against Paraguay tonight.

I’m backing Ricardo Pepi and Folarin Balogun to find the back of the net. Oddsmakers are also favoring these two as the top candidates to score. For my goalie pick, I’ll go with Matt Freese to record more than 3+ saves.

Switching over to college football, we’ve got an SEC showdown as No. 10 Texas squares off with No. 5 Georgia for big-time CFB Playoff implications. Georgia is expected to win at home, riding a five-game win streak over SEC competition with an average victory margin just under 13 points per game.

I’m not sure Texas will have enough left after two straight overtime games and a close three-point win over Vanderbilt last week.

The pick I’m most confident in is Georgia’s tight end Oscar Delp to exceed 15.5 receiving yards. The Longhorns have given up over 200 yards to tight ends in their past two games, so Delp could be in for a big performance tonight.

Delp’s increase in targets has come with quarterback Gunner Stockton at the helm for the Dawgs. Whether it’s a coincidence or not, Delp’s top performances have lined up with Stockton surpassing 219.5 passing yards in each of his last three outings, so I like Stockton to have more than 219.5 yards again.

Moving to the NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will take on Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers in what should be a thrilling matchup.

I’m feeling optimistic about Antetokounmpo getting more than 52.5 points, rebounds, and assists tonight. This year, versatile big men have been putting up impressive numbers across multiple categories, and Giannis checks all the boxes. He’s scored at least 30 points in all but two games this season and is coming off a game of rest, so he should be fresh and ready to dominate.

