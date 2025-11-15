Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $2000 FanCash for CFB, USMNT & NBA

If you use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS while signing up, you can get up to $2000 in FanCash by betting for ten consecutive days. Start with a massive NCAA Football matchup featuring #10 Texas and #5 Georgia at 7:30pm EST.

Both USA and Mexico are in action in international soccer friendlies today. USA host Paraguay at 5:00pm EST in Chester, PA, while Mexico face Uruguay at 8:00pm EST. In the NBA, the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers tip off at 5:00pm EST.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives players sports bonuses at sign-up

How to claim the Fanatics promo code

If you bet on eligible events for ten days straight after using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, you can get up to $2000 in FanCash. Just follow these steps:

First-time users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY qualify for the FanCash promotion.

Go to Fanatics Sportsbook using our link and download the mobile app While making your account, enter the promo code GOALBONUS The same day, apply the promotion to your betslip and risk $1+ on a market with -500 (or longer) odds You may apply the promo each of the first ten days your account is open, but only one wager qualifies per day Once the promo period is over, you’ll get your stake back in FanCash for each qualifying bet that loses (up to $200 per bet and $2000 total) The FanCash associated with this promotion expires one week after you receive it, and can’t be withdrawn

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on today?

At 7:30pm EST on ABC, #5 Georgia (-6.5) hosts #10 Texas in a rematch of the 2024 SEC Championship Game. The Bulldogs came away with a 22-19 win in that game and beat the Longhorns in Austin last season.

This Bulldogs team isn’t as strong as last year’s, though, as Georgia has recorded the fewest sacks in the SEC and has failed to cover the spread in three games as a favorite of seven points or fewer. Take Texas +6.5, whose offense is improving.

In the NBA, the Memphis Grizzlies go to Rocket Arena for a 5:00pm EST tip-off against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Grizzlies could get Ja Morant (O/U 20.5 points) back from an ankle injury here.

Still, they’ve given up 130+ points in back-to-back games and the Cavs have given up 120 or more in three of their last four outings. Bet on over 241.5 points (-110) for this one.

The US men’s national soccer team is in action at 5:00pm EST against Paraguay in an international friendly. Under Mauricio Pochettino, the US (+125) have conceded a fair few goals, and have kept just one clean sheet in their last eight games.

Paraguay (+225) have shown attacking mettle and scored twice against Colombia and Uruguay in World Cup Qualifiers. Go with both teams to score (-120), as the USMNT have also scored in nine of their last ten games.

In an 8:00pm EST international friendly, Mexico (+175) clash with Uruguay (+120). Uruguay have won four of their last five games and each of their last three against El Tri. Meanwhile, Mexico are winless, with three draws and a loss, since winning the Gold Cup.

Mexico fell 4-0 to Colombia last month and are a step below South America’s elite teams. Bet on Uruguay to win here.

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer Fanatics Sportsbook: Bet and Get up to $2,000 in FanCash! Fanatics Sportsbook promo code terms and conditions New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY (excludes NY). Apply promotion in bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager (min odds -500) daily for 10 consecutive days starting day of account creation. Wager must settle as a loss to earn FanCash equal to losing amount (max $200 FanCash/day). FanCash issued under this promotion expires at 11:59 p.m. ET 7 days from issuance. Terms, incl. FanCash terms, apply—see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

