Texas vs Georgia Predictions, Picks & Odds - CFB Nov 15th

In a rematch of the 2024 SEC Championship Game, #10 Texas, needing to win out to book a spot in the College Football Playoff, heads to #5 Georgia, which is on a five-game winning streak. Texas (+6) had its offense firing on all cylinders before its bye week.

Texas vs Georgia Predictions - 7:30pm EST - 11/15

Ryan Wingo 60+ Receiving Yards @ +200 with bet365

Arch Manning Over 219.5 Passing Yards @ -115 with bet365

Texas +6 @ -110 with bet365

Texas vs Georgia Odds

Spread: Georgia -6 (-110)

Georgia -6 (-110) Moneyline: Texas (+180), Georgia (-220)

Texas (+180), Georgia (-220) Total: O/U 48.5 (-110)

Texas vs Georgia Picks

Wonderful Wingo - Ryan Wingo 60+ Receiving Yards (+200)

All it took for Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo to break 60 receiving yards in the 34-31 win against Vanderbilt was one play. Arch Manning threw a screen pass to Wingo, who picked up 75 yards and a touchdown on the Longhorns’ first play from scrimmage.

Wingo is a big play threat every time he gets the ball. He currently ranks first in the SEC, with 19.1 yards per reception. He managed 89 receiving yards against Vanderbilt and 184 the game before against Mississippi State on just five catches.

The breakout star has managed at least 60 receiving yards in four of his last six games. The Georgia defense is not as strong as it once was, and the Bulldogs frequently give up big plays. It may just take one or two big plays from Wingo to get to 60 receiving yards.

I’m betting on him to get there, at +200 odds.

Texas vs Georgia Prediction 1: Ryan Wingo 60+ Receiving Yards @ +200 with bet365

Manning Making Improvements - Arch Manning Over 219.5 Passing Yards (-115)

It has not always been smooth sailing for Texas quarterback Arch Manning this season. He’s struggled in games against Ohio State, UTEP, and Kentucky this season. However, he seems to have hit his stride just before the Longhorns’ bye week.

Manning has put together back-to-back 300-yard games for the first time in his career. In the 45-38 overtime win over Mississippi State, Manning threw for a career-high 346 yards along with three touchdowns and an interception.

Then, he had one of his most efficient games of the season against Vanderbilt, completing 25 of 33 passes for 328 yards and three touchdowns. His offensive line also protected him well, as he wasn’t sacked once.

Four of the last seven QBs Georgia has faced have thrown for 220+ yards against the Bulldogs. Also, Georgia ranks last in the SEC in sacks, which should mean Manning has plenty of time to make throws. Go with Arch Manning over 219.5 passing yards (-115) tonight.

Texas vs Georgia Prediction 2: Arch Manning Over 219.5 Passing Yards @ -115 with bet365

Texas Tough to Beat - Texas +6 (-110)

This is only the second time all season that Texas has been an underdog. In Week 1, the Longhorns lost 14-7 to Ohio State on the road and failed to cover the spread, but they’ve come a long way since then. Texas has won its last two games against ranked opponents.

The Longhorns have also looked better offensively in the last couple of games. After averaging just 20 points per game in their first three SEC games, Texas has averaged 39.5 ppg over its last two. The bye week should work in Texas’s favor as well.

Georgia did beat Texas twice last season, but the SEC Championship game, in Atlanta, was only decided by three points. The Bulldogs also lost to Alabama at home in September, breaking a 33-game winning streak in Athens.

Georgia is just 0-2-1 ATS when favored by seven points or fewer this season, and has played some close SEC games this season. Texas ranks in the top ten in opponent yards per play, and the Longhorns’ defense should keep them in this one. Take the points on Texas.

Texas vs Georgia Prediction 3: Texas +6 @ -110 with bet365

Texas vs Georgia Start Time

Start Time: 7:30pm EST

7:30pm EST Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium

Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium Address: 100 Sanford Dr, Athens, GA 30602

100 Sanford Dr, Athens, GA 30602 TV & Streaming: ABC, Fubo

Texas has scored 79 points in its last two games combined heading into an SEC showdown against Georgia. The Bulldogs defeated Texas twice last season, but have struggled to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks in 2025.