Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $100 in Bonus Entries for USMNT, CFB & NBA

Use the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS ahead of today’s USMNT match versus Paraguay, the SEC headliner in college football between (10) Texas at (5) Georgia, and Lakers at Bucks in the NBA.

The USMNT takes the field for the final time in 2025, without Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, versus Paraguay. Georgia hosts Texas in a battle of Top-10 teams in this SEC showdown. For the cherry on top, it’s Luka Doncic vs Giannis Antetokounmpo, as the Lakers are on the road against the Bucks.

The Underdog promo allows players to claim $100 bonuses if they win. Get started today by following these steps:

This offer is only available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, WY

Go to the Underdog landing page, via the above link Verify your personal identifying information Enter the underdog promo code GOALBONUS Make a $5+ first-time deposit Place a $5 entry with Underdog’s Picks Collect $100 in bonus entries Bonuses cannot be withdrawn for cash

How can you use your Underdog promo code today?

There’s no Christian Pulisic or Weston McKennie in the USMNT lineup, but our guys have more than enough capable bodies to get it done vs Paraguay tonight.

Let’s get this thing kicked off (pun intended), with Ricardo Pepi and Folarin Balogun to score. According to the wise folks in the desert, these are the two most likely guys to find the back of the net. I’ll also take Matt Freese to have more than 3+ saves.

In college football, two SEC schools get together as (10) Texas faces (5) Georgia in the main event of the night. The Dawgs are expected to win this one as the home side, and they’ve got an average margin of victory just below 13 PPG during this current five-game winning streak against all SEC opponents.

I doubt Texas will have enough in the tank tonight, coming off two overtime wins and a narrow three-point win last week vs Vanderbilt.

The one selection I like more than any other is Georgia’s TE Oscar Delp gaining more than 15.5 receiving yards. Over the last two games, the Longhorns allowed 200+ yards to TEs, so look for him to do some big things tonight.

As Delp has been getting more opportunities, they have been afforded to him by the Dawgs by QB Gunner Stockton. Maybe it’s a coincidence that Delp has had a couple of his best games lately, but Stockton has eclipsed 219.5 passing yards in each of the last three games, so let’s take him getting more than 219.5 tonight.

Turning to the NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will host Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers in what promises to be a highly competitive contest.

I am pretty confident in Antetokounmpo's ability to surpass more than 52.5 PRA tonight. This season, versatile bigs have been filling up the stat sheet in several different areas, and Antetokounmpo meets all the criteria here. Giannis has scored 30+ points in all but two games this season, and he rested last game, so he is certainly ready to go tonight.

Underdog promo code GOALBONUS Underdog promo Play $5, Get $100 in Bonus Funds or Entries! Underdog promo terms and conditions Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog operates. Terms apply. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).

