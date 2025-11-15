bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for USMNT, College Football & NBA

Use the bet365 bonus code GOALBET for $200 in bonuses for the United States vs Paraguay at 5 pm ET, Georgia vs Texas at 7:30 pm ET, and Bucks vs Lakers at 8 pm ET.

It’s the final 2025 tune-up for the USMNT as they take on Paraguay. The monumental SEC clash between Georgia and Texas has huge CFB Playoff implications

*The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Use the bet365 promo code to get bonuses

How to Claim the bet365 promo code

New customers in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, and VA can use the bet365 promo code.

Follow these steps to redeem the offer:

Pick between either offer to bet $5 and get $200 in bonuses or the $1000 first bet safety net Enter bonus code GOALBET during registration Deposit at least $10 to qualify For the $200 bonus, you must wager $5, or bet however much you’d like on the $1000 first bet safety net Bet $5+ for the $200 bonus; wager any amount for the $1000 safety net Bonuses expire after seven (7) days

Use the bet365 promo code GOALBET when you sign up for a new account and get $200 in bonuses when you bet $5.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

Paraguay comes stateside to Chester, PA, for a date with the USMNT, which is playing its final international friendly. It’s a good chance for the USMNT to gain chemistry before this summer’s main event. No Christian Pulisic in the lineup, but no problem at all.

I’m taking the USMNT to win outright (+125), as well as the over on 2.5 goals (+110). To find the back of the net, I’m banking on Ricardo Pepi (+187) and Folarin Balogun (+210).

Let’s get this party started down South, as (10) Texas heads to Athens for a date with (5) Georgia. The 8-1 Dawgs are 6-point favorites (-110), and I’m jumping on that, considering their 12.8 average margin of victory during this current five-game winning streak (all SEC opponents) matches up with that line of thinking.

Texas has barely squeaked by in recent games, including two overtime wins and a narrow three-point win last week vs Vanderbilt.

My favorite prop bet of the weekend is Georgia’s TE Oscar Delp going over 15.5 receiving yards (-115). Texas allowed 200+ yards to TEs over the last two weeks, and it’s only a matter of time before Delp hangs a massive performance on someone.

As the Dawgs have used Delp more over the last few games, it’s no coincidence QB Gunner Stockton has better numbers in that time frame. Let’s take Stockton to go over 219.5 passing yards, just as he’s done in each of the last three games.

On the NBA hardwood, two of the NBA’s best go head-to-head as Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks welcome Luka Doncic and the Lakers.

While I don’t have a particular lean on the game itself, I love The Greek to go over 35+ points (+130). In looking at the matchup, we can see that bigs (especially versatile bigs) are having plenty of success across the stat sheet. Well, Giannis checks all those boxes, plus he has scored 30+ points in all but two of his games this season.

More Info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $200 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets at bet365. Registration required. Minimum $10 deposit required. Minimum odds -500 of greater. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

