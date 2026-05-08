Picking the best bet builder for May’s three European finals

European Finals Bet Builder Odds PSG to Win (PSG vs Arsenal) +115 Under 2.5 Goals (Freiburg vs Aston Villa) -125 Over 2.5 Goals (Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano) +110 Total odds +700

Despite Arsenal being the form team of the Champions League so far this season, it’s hard to look beyond the defending champions right now.

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

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PSG are cohesive and know what it takes to win a UCL final

Arsenal are still unbeaten in this season’s Champions League campaign. The Gunners have won 11 and drawn three of their 14 matches so far in the competition. Mikel Arteta’s men have been imperious at the back, conceding just six goals in those 14 games. Yet they’ve arguably overperformed defensively, having conceded so far 11.74 xGA.

Despite this stunning record, the betting markets still have Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) priced as pre-match favourites for the UCL final. We’re inclined to agree, too.

Luis Enrique’s defending champions have been the tournament’s great entertainers in 2025/26. They’ve scored 44 goals in 16 games, with 4.13 goals per game on average.

The final is a fascinating match-up between Arsenal’s defensive structure and PSG’s boundless flair and goalscoring capabilities across the front line.

Although clean sheets are important, it’s often moments of magic and creativity that turn finals on their head. PSG have an abundance of potential match-winners at their disposal, despite their squad lacking the ‘Galactico’ style names on their team sheet of previous seasons.

Many felt that PSG’s semi-final with Bayern Munich deserved to be a final in its own right. Les Parisiens won 5-4 at home in the first leg and drew 1-1 with Bayern in Munich, winning 6-5 on aggregate.

The first leg showed the likes of Kvaratskhelia, Doue, and Dembele in a hugely positive light. Despite having just 43% possession against Bayern in that first leg, they scored with all five shots on target.

We’re backing them to finish the job and clinch back-to-back UCL titles in style at a probability of only 45.45%.

Cagey Europa League final anticipated in Istanbul

Freiburg and Aston Villa will face off in the Europa League final. The Bundesliga side came from 2-1 down in their semi-final first leg to defeat Sporting Braga 4-3 on aggregate after the second leg.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa romped to a 4-0 second-leg win in their semi-final with Premier League counterparts Nottingham Forest. Unai Emery’s Villa ended up 4-1 winners on aggregate.

Emery’s stunning managerial record in the Europa League continues. The Spaniard is in contention to win the second-tier European club competition for a fifth time.

The final against Freiburg pits the two tightest defences in the competition against each other. Freiburg conceded ten goals in 14 Europa League games, while Villa conceded just eight goals in their 14 Europa League matches.

On average, these teams have shipped just 0.64 goals per game throughout the competition.

Villa have averaged exactly 2.00 goals per game, while Freiburg have averaged 1.79 goals per game.

With a place in next season’s Champions League on the line, we feel this final will be a defensive one. Freiburg will know plenty about Villa’s Premier League attacking threats and are likely to try to frustrate Emery’s side.

The betting markets believe there is a 58.14% chance of this final featuring two or fewer goals. With defences likely to be on top in Istanbul, we feel this undervalues the likelihood of Under 2.5 Goals happening.

Value on an entertaining Conference League final in Leipzig

The Conference League final features two of the three most impressive teams in the competition this season. Crystal Palace face off against La Liga side Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig.

Both sides have generally been involved in entertaining games across the UECL this season. 64% of Vallecano’s games have featured three or more goals. Meanwhile, 56% of Palace’s UECL fixtures also featured three or more goals.

Defensively speaking, Palace averaged just 0.75 goals conceded per game during the UECL campaign. On the other hand, Vallecano have conceded 1.21 goals per game, on average.

Away from home soil, the defensive figures have been worse still for Vallecano. They’ve shipped 27 goals in 17 games, at a rate of 1.59 goals per game.

Unfortunately for Vallecano, the final will be held in Leipzig, not at the Estadio de Vallecas. That’s why we’re happy to back Over 2.5 Goals here at a 50% probability, well below the season average of both teams.