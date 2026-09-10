Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $25 in bonuses for the 49ers vs Rams, NFL Games

The 49ers and Rams meet at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia, with Netflix broadcasting at 8:35 PM EDT. It's an NFC West rivalry that already delivered one of last year's wildest results, a 42-26 Rams rout in Week 10, and now the two sides get a rematch on a stage 8,000 miles away. Get in on the action with the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX to unlock $25 in bonuses.

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Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 9/10/2026

Get ready for another chapter in the heated 49ers-Rams rivalry with the Kalshi promo code

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How to Claim the Kalshi GOALMAX Bonus

Sign up for a new Kalshi account through the website or mobile app. Enter promo code GOALMAX during registration and complete the required identity verification process. Make a deposit and trade at least $25 in eligible prediction markets. After the qualifying requirements are fulfilled, the $25 bonus will be added to your account automatically.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

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Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NFL Game

The Rams blew out the 49ers in their last meeting, but that was an injury-riddled San Francisco. Our expert breaks down the angles to watch for in this heated rivalry game.

49ers vs Rams, Sep 9, 8:20 PM EDT

The spread market has Rams -3.5 priced at 52¢, suggesting a closer call than their 64¢ outright implies, with the total sitting at 47.5 near a coin flip at 52¢. It’s easy to see why LA is favored as the Rams' offensive line and pass rush grading are among the league's best, while San Francisco's defense took a hit this offseason.

Still, McCaffrey remains the engine of this 49ers offense, and if he can stay involved as a receiver out of the backfield, Purdy has enough weapons around him in Deebo Samuel Sr and Evans to keep this competitive into the fourth quarter. Expect the Rams' talent to eventually take over, but not before San Francisco (36¢) makes them work for it.

49ers vs Rams - Best NFL Player Props and Combos

Kyren Williams stands out at 53¢ to TD anytime, the highest price on the board and a reflection of the Rams' clear rushing-touchdown role now that Los Angeles controls the line of scrimmage against a shorthanded 49ers front. Puka Nacua isn't far behind at 40¢, giving Los Angeles two credible paths to the end zone in a game where the Rams are expected to control tempo. Combining Kyren Williams' anytime touchdown yes at 53¢ with Rams covering -3.5 at 52¢ gives a two-leg combo priced at roughly 28¢ on Kalshi.

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Kalshi contracts are priced in cents, with each price representing the market's implied probability of an event occurring. Traders can purchase multiple Yes or No contracts, and when the market resolves, each winning contract pays out $1.

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