Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in bonuses for Germany vs Ivory Coast

Germany comes into this World Cup clash after a dominant 7–1 win over Curaçao, highlighting their attacking firepower and sharp finishing. Ivory Coast also arrives confident following a 1–0 victory over Ecuador, built on discipline and key defensive moments. They meet at 4:00 PM EDT in an intense Group E showdown, and you can lock in a $10 bonus for the action when you use the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 6/20/2026

How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Go to the Kalshi website or download the app and sign up for a new account. Complete registration by entering your details and verifying your identity. Be sure to enter the promo code GOALMAX to activate the offer. Then deposit at least $10 and make your first eligible trade. Once completed, the $10 bonus will be automatically added to your account.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WI, WV, WY.

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

Two in-form sides meet as Germany faces the Ivory Coast at 4:00 PM EDT. With both teams carrying momentum, expect a tight, physical contest. Check out our expert’s top picks and predictions for the game below.

Germany vs Ivory Coast, June 20, 4:00 PM EDT

Germany opens as the clearly dominant side at around 65¢, signaling strong control expectations, while Ivory Coast trades near 17¢, firmly live as a long-shot disruptor. The draw holds in the 20¢ range, keeping the market alert to a game that could easily stall into fine margins.

The attacking contracts sharpen the story even further. Kai Havertz leads Germany’s scoring probabilities at roughly 39¢, reflecting his central role after a brace in the opener and his consistent presence in high-value zones. Jamal Musiala also scored in the 7-1 win over Curacao and followed around 30¢, with shot-based expectations climbing due to his constant involvement between the lines and his ability to unlock compact defenses.

For Ivory Coast, Amad Diallo trades near 19¢, but carries real spike potential after scoring the winner off the bench in their first match. His shot-on-target probability sits around 40¢, signaling that even limited chances could carry weight in a game defined by transitions and set pieces.

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Kalshi prices reflect an estimate of an outcome’s likelihood. Every price shown above represents a “Yes” contract, with a corresponding “No” contract available on the other side of the trade. Users can buy multiple contracts, and any contract that ends up correctly predicting the result pays out $1.00.



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