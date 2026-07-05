Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $15 in Bonuses for huge Mexico vs England clash in World Cup

Two soccer powerhouses collide as Mexico and England battle for a place in the World Cup quarterfinals. With no room for error, every chance and every decision could prove decisive. Before the 8:00 PM EDT kickoff on July 5, use the Kalshi promo code GOAL to claim a $15 bonus and put your World Cup predictions to the test.

Kalshi Promo Code GOAL

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 7/5/2026

How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Sign up for a new Kalshi account on the website or through the mobile app. Enter the promo code GOAL during registration and complete the required identity verification. Deposit at least $10 and make your first qualifying trade. After you meet the promotion requirements, the $15 bonus will be automatically added to your account.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY.

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

Co-hosts Mexico remain unbeaten on home soil as they welcome England to Estadio Azteca this Sunday. Before making your predictions, dive into our expert preview, top picks, and best trading opportunities.

Mexico vs England, July 5, 8:00 PM EDT

Mexico haven't lost a home game in over a decade, and Estadio Azteca will be deafening. This is essentially a pick’em game with both teams evenly matched. Mexico to advance is trading at 49¢ while England are slightly favored at 51¢. The spread is set to favor England at -1.5 (18¢) in regular time. This game promises a lot of goals, and the Over 2.5 (40¢) is firmly in play.

Altitude is the real variable. Tuchel's high press has never been tested at this elevation, and the Mexicans will have the advantage of being more familiar with the conditions. If England's press holds, their class should tell. If it fades past the hour, Mexico gets stronger right when Jiménez and Quiñones have made their impact all tournament.

Kane (42¢ anytime goalscorer) needs little service, having scored two goals in the last game to drag England back from the jaws of defeat; Mexico's threat is collective as Jímenez leads at 35¢. Quinones is another wildcard that has lit this tournament on fire and could very well be worth the 31¢ trade to score. Bellingham (19¢) may decide this tie, and he’s the one worth watching closest.

"The content is not sponsored, endorsed, or affiliated with FIFA or any participating teams, players, or federations."

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Outside of World Cup and other sports markets, Kalshi provides trading opportunities across politics, entertainment, breaking news, financial markets, and numerous other event categories.

Which party will win the US House?

Democratic Party - 82¢

Republican Party - 19¢

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: Wedding location

New York - 71¢

Tennessee - 21¢

Kalshi contracts are priced in cents, with each price reflecting the market's implied probability of an event. Every market offers both Yes and No contracts, and traders can purchase multiple contracts with each winning contract settling at $1.00.

Kalshi Promo Code Full T&C's