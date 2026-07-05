BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Mexico vs England, World Cup Matches

After four straight wins and no goals conceded, Mexico (+210) hosts England (+135) in an 8:00pm ET Round of 16 matchup at the Estadio Azteca. Bet up to $100 on the match after using the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET for up to $1000 in No Sweat Tokens over ten days.

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Mexico fed off the home crowd’s energy and defeated Ecuador 2-0 in the Round of 32. Meanwhile, England needed two late Harry Kane goals to come back against DR Congo on Wednesday afternoon and has underperformed in recent games.

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With the link on this page, download the BetMGM app. This offer is also available through the website Once on BetMGM’s homepage, click “Sign Up” and begin putting in all of the required information. Also, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET Verify your email/details after completing the sign-up process Then, deposit at least $10 into your account On each of the first ten days from account opening, risk up to $100 on your first sports bet of the day You’ll be credited with bonus bets corresponding to your stake for each qualifying bet that settles as a loss for a maximum of $1000 You may not withdraw the bonus bets associated with this promotion. They will also expire after seven days

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The Azteca is one of the toughest places to play in all of international football, and Mexico has still never lost a World Cup match on its home ground. We’ll talk about England’s chances to break this streak and some bets to consider below:

Mexico vs England - 7/5 8:00 PM ET

Mexico (+210) and England (+135) will contest a Round of 16 match at the Estadio Azteca at 8:00pm ET, the last match of the World Cup in Mexico (FOX). Hosts Mexico bring a seven-game winning streak into tonight’s match.

Mexico still hasn’t conceded a goal and sits at +210 odds to keep a fifth straight clean sheet here.

El Tri came out firing in the Round of 32, with two first-half goals in the victory over Ecuador, one of which was scored by Julian Quiñones. The Saudi league Golden Boot winner has scored in three of four matches thus far.

Harry Kane (+145 to score) came to England’s rescue on Wednesday against DR Congo, scoring twice after England trailed for over an hour. Still, Mexico’s defense has been faultless thus far.

While England is the favorite here, the Three Lions will have never played at an altitude of 7,220 feet. The altitude will have a significant impact on England, especially as its players fatigue in the second half. For that reason, there’s value in Mexico over 0.5 second-half goals at +110.

Combine that with Mexico to win or draw in 90 minutes at +160 SGP odds.

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