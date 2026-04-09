Nantes vs PSG Predictions: Hosts Harbour a Chance

Our betting expert expects a tough night for PSG, considering their lack of match fitness ahead of the season; however, the champions will prevail.

Best bets for Nantes vs PSG

Halftime/ fulltime - PSG/ PSG @ -110 with bet365

BTTS - @ -143 with bet365

Anytime goalscorer - Achraf Hakimi @ +240 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change

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Domination from the start

PSG were a dominant team last season in Ligue 1. In 19 of their 34 games, they led at halftime and went on to win the match 18 times. Their away stats were similar, as they’ve won nine of 17 matches at halftime, and secured maximum points in eight.

The hosts were losing at halftime in 12 of their 34 games, eight of which ended in defeat. Last season, PSG also led at halftime in this fixture, but the hosts were able to secure a draw.

In addition, two of Nantes’ last three outings saw them lose at halftime and full-time. Despite the visitors’ lack of match form, they are likely to dominate the hosts from the start.

Nantes vs PSG Betting Tip 1: Halftime/ fulltime - PSG/ PSG @ -110 with bet365

PSG are too strong

PSG’s loss to Chelsea is their only defeat across their last six matches. They’re unbeaten against Nantes in their previous seven head-to-heads, having won five and lost two. Both of their fixtures have ended in a draw, which broke a run of five consecutive wins.

However, PSG are the best side in Europe. They showed during the week that even against the odds, they can still win. With that in mind, a new goalkeeper and slight lack of match fitness rust could create opportunities for Nantes to score.

The hosts have enjoyed scoring at least once in four of their last five head-to-heads. Meanwhile, the visitors have now conceded five goals in their last two outings. Therefore, there is a high chance that the Canaries will find the net on Sunday night.

Nantes vs PSG Betting Tip 2: BTTS - @ -143 with bet365

Proving his worth at both ends

Picking the likes of Ousmane Dembele or Bradley Barcola to find the net are easy selections, but they won’t provide much value. However, backing Achraf Hakimi to score is a good option since the odds offer good value..

Hakimi has the ability to get in dangerous situations and has scored some crucial goals for PSG. He scored in back-to-back games at the CWC, leaving the tournament with four goal contributions, which include two goals and two assists.

In his final four appearances for PSG at the end of last season, the Moroccan scored three goals in four games, two of which were in cup finals. He also netted the only goal for the champions in the reverse fixture last term, securing a point for his side.

While it is a long shot, Hakimi scoring has become a regular occurrence, especially with his frequent attacks. So, backing him to find the net on Sunday is a reasonable choice.

Nantes vs PSG Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Achraf Hakimi @ +240 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Last season was disappointing for Nantes, as they completed their Ligue 1 campaign in 13th place, just three points off the relegation playoff spot, even though they were in the top three after their third game.

However, there has been a change in management, as Luís Castro has replaced Antoine Kombouaré. Although Castro was unknown to many, his expansive and entertaining style of football caught the attention of the formerly invincible Nantes.

While he would have wanted to start strongly, pre-season hasn’t gone well. The Canaries won only one of their five club friendlies and enter their first game of the league on the back of four consecutive defeats.

Meanwhile, PSG have recovered from their heavy 3-0 Club World Cup final loss to Chelsea, having secured their fifth trophy since May in midweek. They came back from a two-goal deficit against Tottenham in the Super Cup to level the score with five minutes left in regulation time.

Luis Enrique’s side are Super Cup champions, but the Spanish boss knows his team are not yet at peak match fitness. There was evidence of this lack of fitness, which the hosts will want to exploit on Sunday at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

Probable lineups for Nantes vs PSG

Nantes expected lineup: Lopes; Amian, Radakovic, Tati, Cozza; Deuff, Assoumani, Leroux, Mahamoud, Guirassy; Mohamed

PSG expected lineup: Chevalier; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Lee Kang-in, Vitinha, Doue; Barcola, Kvaratskheila, Dembele