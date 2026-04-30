Ligue 1 top-three finish odds: Lille lead, Lyon lurk, Rennes the value bet

PSG and Lens have all but secured the top two positions. The team that finishes third will claim automatic UCL qualification.

Ligue 1 - Betting Market Odds Lille to finish inside top 3 -110 Lyon to finish inside top 3 +175 Rennes to finish inside top 3 +600

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

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The Champions League prize behind the top two

Lille, Lyon, and Rennes have each played 31 matches. They are separated by a single point inside the top five. Lille have 57 points, Lyon 57, and Rennes 56. PSG lead the Ligue 1 table with 69, followed by the nearest challengers Lens on 63. The top two spots are all but settled.

The automatic Champions League spot in third place is the only remaining reward. The fourth-placed team will play in the Champions League qualifiers. Olympique de Marseille, who were once favourites for a top-three finish, now occupy the sixth spot. Even a Conference League spot is doubtful for the faltering Olympians.

In the past five games, Lille and Rennes have been Ligue 1's best two sides. Both have won four and drawn one, undefeated throughout. Lille have scored ten and conceded just once. Rennes have netted eleven and shipped in five. PSG sit below both, and Lens are not the same team that once threatened to upset the status quo.

However, the remaining fixtures tell a different story. On paper, Lille's path is comfortable. Lyon face Rennes and Lens. Rennes travel to Lyon and then to Marseille. The margins could not be finer.

One of them will qualify automatically for the Champions League. One will be obliged to play the qualifiers, while the other is bound for the Europa League.

The odds reflect their fixtures. However, form and resilience are harder to price.

Lille, the clear favourites

Lille are undefeated in 11 consecutive league matches. The Mastiffs last lost 1-0 to Lyon in early February. They enter the final three-game run as Ligue 1's most in‑form side alongside Rennes.

Over the last five matches, they have been remarkable in attack. However, their defensive solidity has been far more impressive, with four clean sheets in a row.

The fixture list is kind for the Mastiffs. After hosting draw masters Le Havre, they travel to play an inconsistent Monaco side. Lille round off their campaign with a home game against struggling Auxerre. Their final two games are against sides that have something to play for.

Lille have also overperformed in the metrics that matter. They don’t have a favourable xG, but they win crucial games. With the easiest run‑in of the three, they are priced accordingly.

Their odds offer limited upside, but the market indicates they are more likely than not to finish third.

Lyon, the moderate pick

Lyon have arguably one of the toughest schedules left. They face Rennes at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in a direct six‑point battle, then travel to Toulouse before hosting second-placed Lens on the final matchday.

Lens are chasing PSG for the title. Lyon will need to be at their best to earn every point. Les Gones recently overturned a six-match winless streak with three consecutive wins.

Paulo Fonseca has done fine work. Lyon beat league leaders PSG 2-1 at Parc des Princes two weeks ago, a result that propelled them into third place. Given their reputation as giant killers, beating Lens is entirely possible. Lyon are playing with belief.

Their home record is formidable – 11 wins, one draw, and three defeats. More importantly, they have the advantage of hosting Rennes and Lyon in matches that will shape the top three standings.

However, their defence has shown weaknesses in key moments, but their attack remains potent. Lyon are a genuine contender for a top-three finish. However, the risk matches the reward.

Rennes, the value bet

Rennes are one of Ligue 1's two in-form teams. Over the last 10 Ligue 1 rounds, they have accumulated 25 points, one more than Lille and four more than PSG.

Les Rennais have won four straight, including commanding wins over Brest and Strasbourg. Their only loss across their last 10 league games came to Lille in mid-March.

Their fixture list is difficult. They first travel away to Lyon, then host an unpredictable Paris FC at Roazhon Park. Finally, a daunting trip to Marseille’s Stade Velodrome awaits. On paper, it is the hardest run‑in of the three teams.

However, Rennes have the league's leading goalscorer, Esteban Lepaul, who has scored 18 league goals and provided 4 assists this term. He has been a constant threat in the box.

They have overperformed their xG by nearly five goals. With the league’s top goal contributor in Lepaul, Rennes have an ace card.

Based on expected points (xPTS) alone, Rennes would finish eighth. Lyon would be sixth. Lille fourth. However, the game is not played on a spreadsheet. All three teams have a good chance of finishing in the top three. Lille are a safe bet. Lyon are of solid value. Rennes, on the other hand, provide exceptional dividends.