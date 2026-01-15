From the rink to the court, January 15 is packed with nonstop action—and with Kalshi, you can trade every moment. Sign up using code GOAL to grab your $10 bonus and turn the biggest sports outcomes into real rewards.

On January 15, sports fans are in for a thrilling evening as two marquee matchups headline the night. In the NBA, the Boston Celtics clash with the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET, promising a battle of skill and intensity between Eastern Conference rivals.

While in the NHL, the Philadelphia Flyers face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET, reigniting one of hockey’s fiercest rivalries with fast-paced action and playoff-level energy.

On Kalshi, every prediction becomes tradable. Contracts are priced in cents to show probability—so 65¢ signals a 65% chance. With live, market‑driven pricing, your insights turn into trades in seconds. From NBA and NHL showdowns to politics and economics, Kalshi transforms every forecast into a chance to play smart and win.

NBA—Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat, Jan 15, 7:30 PM ET

The Boston Celtics (24-15) head into Miami (20-19) as slight road favorites around -1.5 on the spread (54¢ to cover), with the total sitting near 233.5, setting up a high-profile Eastern Conference showdown on Wednesday night.

Boston (priced at 56¢ on Kalshi) has been the more consistent team this season, carrying the stronger net rating and deeper rotation, while also holding the recent head-to-head edge over Miami. The Heat remain tough at home behind their physical defense and efficient shooting, averaging over 120 points per game at Kaseya Center, which keeps them alive as a home underdog.

With both teams ranking top-10 in offensive efficiency and playing at a respectable pace, the over (52¢) is attractive if the game stays competitive into the fourth quarter. On the player-prop side, Jaylen Brown points over is appealing with his expanded scoring role, while Bam Adebayo rebounds over remains a steady option against Boston’s frontcourt.

NHL-Philadelphia Flyers vs Pittsburgh Penguins, Jan 15, 7:00 PM ET

The Penguins are slight favorites at home against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night, with Kalshi showing Pittsburgh around 60¢ and the total set near 6.5 goals, projecting a tight Metropolitan Division clash.

Pittsburgh enters the game in decent form, though they recently dropped a 2-1 shootout decision to Tampa Bay, and they’ll be without star defenseman Erik Karlsson on injured reserve, which could impact their transition play and power-play effectiveness.

The Flyers, losers of their last few contests and coming off a heavy defeat to Tampa Bay, will look to rebound and capitalize on Pittsburgh’s defensive gaps, especially with their own offensive talent led by Trevor Zegras.

Historical matchups between these rivals are competitive, and recent analytics suggest this could be a closely contested game where goaltending performance and special teams tilt the balance. Betting models give Pittsburgh a slight edge in shots and expected goals, but the Flyers’ resilience and road success keep them in play on the puck line.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi isn’t just about sports—it’s about the events that move the world. From economics and finance to politics, entertainment, and cultural trends, every market is built on real outcomes. With simple ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ contracts, Kalshi transforms predictions into tradable opportunities, letting you put your insights to work across the headlines that matter most.

S&P close price end of 2026? (CPI YoY)

7,400 to 7,599.99 (13%)

7,600 to 7,799.99 (28%)

What will Trump say during the State of the Union?

Windmill (49%)

Sleepy Joe (51%)

Will the Supreme Court rule in favor of Trump’s tariffs?

Yes (37%)

No (64%)

Oscar nominations for Best Actor?

Jesse Plemons (32%)

Ethan Hawke (81%)

Kalshi makes trading real-world events simple and exciting. Every contract is a straightforward ‘Yes’ or ‘No,’ priced in cents to show probability—so 55¢ means a 55% chance. Winning contracts pay $1, with profits displayed clearly after fees for full transparency.

Track live prices as they move in real time, and dive into Kalshi’s Event Calendar and Trending Sections to uncover opportunities across sports, politics, economics, and global news. From NBA showdowns and NFL battles to breaking headlines, Kalshi turns the world’s biggest stories into markets you can trade.

