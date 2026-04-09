Isak’s arrival makes Liverpool a value bet in this market

Fitting their attacking talent into a system will be Arne Slot’s biggest challenge. Will they struggle to maintain a tight defence as a result?

25/26 Liverpool Premier League Betting Markets Odds Burnley vs Liverpool (Over 3.5 Goals) +150 Burnley vs Liverpool (Both Teams to Score – Yes) +100 Liverpool vs Everton (Over 3.5 Goals) +140 Liverpool vs Everton (Liverpool to Win and Both Teams to Score) +190

Odds courtesy of BetMGM. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

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Can record-breaking £446m transfer window spree make Reds even more entertaining?

Liverpool cruised to the 2024/25 Premier League title by ten points, having scored 86 goals in the process. It was an incredible debut season for Reds boss Arne Slot. However, few could have anticipated the champions’ high activity in this summer’s transfer window.

Although they finished last season as the Premier League’s top scorers by some margin, the Reds spent more than £200m on signing Eintracht Frankfurt forward, Hugo Ekitike, followed by Newcastle star, Alexander Isak.

In addition to this, they signed Bayer Leverkusen’s industrious attacking midfielder, Florian Wirtz, smashing the British transfer record twice in one window.

They’ve even added two attack-minded full-backs, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong. There is no doubt that this Liverpool squad now contains plenty of desirable attacking options.

Goals are already flowing for the Reds, as they have scored eight in their first three matches this season. They’ve netted four in their first home game of the season, followed by another three at Newcastle. That makes this feat even more impressive, as St James’ Park is notoriously one of the most difficult places to visit.

After the international break, more goals are likely to flow due to the fixture list. It starts with a trip to newly promoted Burnley, who have conceded two goals per game so far this season. That’s followed by a home Merseyside derby with Everton.

The betting markets indicate that there’s only a 40% chance that the match against Burnley will see four or more goals. Considering the Reds’ form in front of goal against Bournemouth and Newcastle – and the addition of Isak to their frontline options – goals appear inevitable.

The betting markets are more confident that there will be four or more goals in the Merseyside derby on 20th September. They suggest that there is a 42.11% chance of this happening at Anfield.

Don’t forget, Everton have attacking threats as well, as Jack Grealish has already made an instant impression for the Toffees.

Will Liverpool’s defensive issues give opponents more opportunities?

Liverpool’s defensive structure is their primary cause for concern. They’ve conceded in their first three games, which is three more than the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was somewhat critical of Arne Slot’s enthusiastic approach in their season opener against Bournemouth. This is because it threatened to give the Cherries a way back into the match.

Ibrahima Konate has looked especially cagey so far, which may have prompted Slot’s interest in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi. However, that deal fell through on deadline day.

There’s also the prospect of Virgil van Dijk ageing too. The Dutch stalwart is currently 34, and the pace of the Premier League will catch up with him at some point.

Nevertheless, Liverpool and Slot answered some of their fiercest critics in encouraging fashion on Sunday. They kept a clean sheet in their narrow win over Arsenal. The midfield pivot of Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister was rock-solid again.

Meanwhile, the use of Dominic Szoboszlai as a makeshift right back in Frimpong’s absence proved hugely effective. The Hungarian’s use of the ball was impeccable, and he won the majority of his duels.

Nevertheless, Liverpool will surely place more emphasis on attack against the league’s weaker opponents. This means that they could be open to precision counter-attacks against Burnley and Everton.

The betting markets indicate there is a 52% chance of Burnley and Liverpool scoring at Turf Moor, which may be worth backing. The Clarets managed to score twice at Old Trafford last week, although the Red Devils are by no means a reliable benchmark these days.

Additionally, there might be value in the Merseyside derby. This is because the betting markets currently suggest there is only a 34.78% chance for the Reds to win and for both teams to score.

The Toffees have an average of 1.7 goals scored per game so far this season, which is more than their 2024/25 average of 1.1.