TL;DR - FanDuel Predicts Promo Code FanDuel Predicts Promo Code Offer - Verified: September 2026

The FanDuel Predicts promo code offer is for new players, sign up & unlock your offer!

Available in: AK, AL, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, MN, ND, NE, NM, OK, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT

This offer is for players 21+ only, residing in an eligible state. Full T&C's Apply. Please Trade Responsibly.

FanDuel Predicts Promo Code

New FanDuel Predicts users can claim a sign-up bonus when creating, with no promo code needed. This offer is exclusively available to new members and can be used toward your first market trades, giving you a head start as you explore Fanduel Predicts unique event contract platform.

✅FanDuel Predicts Promo Code None Needed 💰FanDuel Predicts Welcome Offer Sign Up & Unlock Your Offer!! 🌎Eligible States AK, AL, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, MN, ND, NE, NM, OK, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT 🕰️Last Verified September 2026 📱Mobile App iOS and Android Only - No Desktop

Unlock a little extra edge when you join FanDuel Predicts with the promo code. New users who sign up will receive a special bonus offer. It’s a fast, easy way to explore FanDuel Predicts’ event markets with added buying power right from day one.

Whether you’re curious about upcoming economic events or major market movers, this sign-up bonus gives you the freedom to jump in and start trading with confidence.

With no code needed during registration, it's easy to unlock your FanDuel Predicts bonus and see why more users are turning to the app as their go-to place for event-based market action.

How to Claim the FanDuel Predicts Promo Code Offer

Claiming the FanDuel Predicts promo code is quick and simple, helping new users unlock their welcome offer and start exploring event markets right away. Follow these steps to get started:

Go to FanDuel Predicts Select the “Sign Up” button in the top right of the homepage. Enter your email address, phone number and other necessary information. Fill out your personal details, such as your name, address, and date of birth, to complete the registration process. No promo code is needed to be used, making this process even simpler. Choose a secure password, and create your new account. Upload a government-issued ID (driver’s license or passport) to complete identity verification. Once signed up, make your first trade to receive your welcome bonus

There are no deposit requirements or spending thresholds with this offer—just use your bonus within 7 days of signing up to keep it active.

What is FanDuel Predicts?

FanDuel Predicts is where your opinions meet the market. It’s a prediction‑market platform that lets you trade on what you think will happen next. Imagine betting on the future — but instead of locking in fixed odds, the prices actually move based on what everyone else believes.

Kinda like the stock market, but for bragging rights and bold predictions.

Sure, sports are part of the mix (because who doesn’t love a good matchup?), but FanDuel Predicts goes way beyond that. You can trade on U.S. commodities, economic indicators, and even market trends — all tied to live news and real data.

How does FanDuel Predicts Work?

The best part about FanDuel Predicts is that you’re not going up against “the house.” You’re trading directly with other users on simple yes‑or‑no contracts.

Nail your prediction, and your contract pays out; miss, and it expires. FanDuel just keeps the market running smoothly and plays referee to keep things fair.

And don’t worry if “prediction market” sounds like Wall Street jargon — FanDuel Predicts is fully regulated, transparent, and built for regular people who like a challenge.

With clear rules and real oversight, it’s an exciting (and safe) way to put your instincts to the test on sports, markets, and more — all without the old‑school sportsbook risk.

NFL Trading This Week with FanDuel Predicts

Gridiron fans can finally rejoice as the seven-month offseason comes to an end. Every team in the league is aiming for Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium on February 14, 2027, desperate to start the season strong. For a few fanbases, though, the painful wait for next April's draft is set to begin.

NFL Action this Wednesday

The new campaign opens with a high-stakes Super Bowl LX rematch, as the champion Seattle Seahawks host the New England Patriots. Seattle commanded the field in their last matchup, winning 29-13 to lift the Lombardi Trophy, and they hope for a repeat effort.

Boosting Seattle’s chances is the fact that the championship-winning roster is largely unchanged. Sam Darnold returns at quarterback, ending his years of roster-hopping, with star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba again the main threat as his top weapon. However, there have been major changes in the Seahawks backfield.

Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker skipped town to join Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs. Meanwhile, Zach Charbonnet is sidelined for at least four games after injuring his knee during last season's playoff run. That thrusts rookie first-rounder Jadarian Price into the spotlight as Seattle's starting running back.

New England took aggressive steps to rebuild after their defeat in February. Drake Maye gets a major upgrade in the passing game with new additions A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs joining the fold. The front office also invested heavily in protection, choosing offensive tackle Caleb Lomu in the first round.

Despite these upgrades, injury problems continue to bug the Patriots. TreVeyon Henderson will miss action out of the backfield, while edge rusher Harold Landry III starts the year on the PUP list. Special teams leader Brenden Schooler will also sit out four weeks on the Non-Football Injury list.

Soccer Trading This Week with FanDuel Predicts

The crown jewel of European club soccer returns with a fresh lineup of opening matches. The league system introduced in 2024-25 has resonated strongly with fans by guaranteeing regular showdowns between top-tier teams. Spectators are set to receive another heavy dosage of elite fixtures this week.

Champions League Action this Thursday

The day begins with early excitement via two 12:45pm ET kickoff matches. Fenerbahçe opens its European run on home turf against Italian giants Roma. Simultaneously, PSV Eindhoven hosts Shakhtar Donetsk at Philips Stadium.

The headliner matches kick off at 3pm ET, as German power Bayern Munich host Norwegian side FK Bodø/Glimt. Bayern looks lethal up front, led by England captain and Ballon d’Or favorite Harry Kane. Even so, Bodø/Glimt will not be easily put away.

The Eliteserien leaders etched their names in soccer lore last year after defeating Manchester City 3-1. That triumph gave them a reputation as genuine giant-killers on the big stage. The Norwegian squad will look to build upon that legendary status in this new campaign.

Also in action at 3pm ET, Manchester United makes its first appearance in the Champions League since the 2023-24 season. The club has endured mixed results in the Premier League so far, with one win, one loss and a draw to their name. The team will be hoping to shake off their troubles with a win against opponents Sabah FK.

To wrap up the slate, Cesc Fabregas guides Como 1907 into their first-ever European appearance as they host RB Leipzig. Holding an unbeaten domestic record, the Lariani target a strong start, while RC Lens visits Czechia to take on SK Slavia Prague at "Fortress Prague."

Is FanDuel Predicts Legit?

Yes, FanDuel Predicts is legit. It’s backed by FanDuel, a trusted leader in regulated online gambling in the U.S. With over a decade of compliance across sportsbooks, fantasy sports, and gaming, this experience carries into FanDuel Predicts.

FanDuel Predicts operates under a federally regulated prediction-market framework overseen by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Event contracts follow formal rules for transparency, reporting, and consumer protections, much like legitimate financial markets.

The platform isn’t an offshore app or gray-area product. Users trade within strict standards for market integrity, compliance, and safeguards. Many treat it like a credible exchange-style marketplace, not a casual prediction game.

Prediction markets can sound shady, but FanDuel Predicts is different. It follows state and federal law, isn’t offshore, and is built on a company already accountable to regulators. This is a controlled, legal extension of a trusted gambling ecosystem.

FanDuel Predicts Promo Code Terms and Conditions

The FanDuel Predicts promo code comes with a few important terms and conditions that new users should review before claiming their bonus. These rules govern who is eligible, how the offer works, and how the bonus can be used on the platform.

Offer is available only to new FanDuel Predicts users creating their first account and entering the promo code during registration.

Must be 21 years or older and have a legal U.S. residential address within the applicable state

To fully earn the bonus, new users are required to sign up and make a trade with with FanDuel Predicts

Bonus funds are credited to the FanDuel Predicts account balance for use on event contracts and cannot be withdrawn directly

Users must complete identity verification (KYC), including valid personal details and government-issued ID, for the promo to remain active and for withdrawals to be processed.

The bonuses expire after seven days

Terms and Conditions Offered by FanDuel Prediction Markets LLC, a registered futures commission merchant. 18+ and present in select states. First real money trade only. First-time deposit required. Bonus is non-withdrawable and expires 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply, including minimum trade amounts. Trading derivatives involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Manage your activity with our Consumer Protection tools. See terms, including eligible states, at https://www.fanduel.com/predicts/new-customer-offer. Minimum Deposit $10 Operator Platforms/Apps Website, iOS & Android Expert Analysis By Cody Stelluto

FanDuel Predicts vs Sportsbooks

The core difference between FanDuel Predicts and a traditional sportsbook comes down to trading versus betting. In a regular sportsbook, you place a fixed wager against the house at odds set by the book, and once you submit that bet, you’re locked in until it settles, win or lose.

FanDuel Predicts flips that idea and feels more like a live marketplace. Instead of spreads, totals, and parlays, you trade simple yes-or-no event contracts with other users, and prices move in real time based on supply, demand, and sentiment. It’s less “ticket in, ticket out” and more “buy, sell, adjust.”

Each contract settles at 1 dollar if the outcome happens or 0 if it doesn’t, which makes pricing easy to understand and lets you enter or exit positions before settlement. Because of that structure, timing, strategy, and how well you read market moves become just as important as being right about the final result.

There’s also a key difference in how each product is regulated. Traditional sportsbooks are licensed at the state level as gambling operations, similar to casinos and racetracks.

FanDuel Predicts, by contrast, runs under a federally regulated prediction‑market style framework, built around pricing probabilities and managing risk rather than classic house-versus-player betting.

FanDuel Predicts App Review

After spending time in the FanDuel Predicts app, it’s obvious it was built with existing FanDuel users in mind. The layout and flow feel familiar if you’ve used the FanDuel Sportsbook app before, which makes the jump into prediction markets feel a lot less intimidating.

It’s clean, easy to follow, and doesn’t feel like you’re learning an entirely new platform from scratch.

Familiar Feel, Different Purpose

While the markets themselves are different, the structure feels very FanDuel.

Navigation, menus, and market layouts borrow heavily from the sportsbook experience, which helps bridge the gap for bettors who are curious about prediction markets but don’t want a steep learning curve.

Instead of odds and lines, you’re looking at yes-or-no contracts, but the way you browse and select markets feels familiar.

Easy to Navigate for Sportsbook Users

Everything is organized in a way that makes sense right away.

Markets are clearly labeled, contracts are simple to understand, and you can move from browsing to placing a trade without digging through menus.

There’s also an emphasis on surfacing active or popular markets, which mirrors how sportsbooks highlight what’s getting the most action.

Running Like a Trading App

Under the hood, the app feels fast and responsive, with smooth price updates and quick load times.

Visually, it keeps the sportsbook look, but functionally it behaves more like a trading platform.

For longtime bettors, that combination makes FanDuel Predicts feel less like a leap into something new and more like a natural extension of the FanDuel ecosystem as it continues to expand.

Since the app was newly released, there will be ongoing updates and improvements over time, making the experience even smoother and more feature-rich as FanDuel continues to refine it.

FanDuel Predicts App Ratings iOS Store Google Play Store 4.8/5 (5.5K) 4.8/5 (1.19K)

How does FanDuel Predicts Work?

If you’ve ever yelled at a missed field goal or built a parlay that fell apart by one leg, you’re going to love FanDuel Predicts. It’s FanDuel’s clever new twist on prediction markets — a fully regulated exchange where “bets” turn into yes-or-no contracts, and every move you make feels like trading on sports, politics, or major headlines.

Here’s how it works:

Each contract trades between $0 and $1, with the price showing what the market thinks will happen. Buy a “Yes” contract for $0.60, and if you nail the prediction, it settles at $1. That’s a tidy $0.40 profit — no spreads, no sportsbook bias, just smart decision-making and market momentum.

The best part? You can pair all that action with a FanDuel Predicts promo when you sign up. Use your FanDuel Predicts bonus code at registration to unlock perks that make diving in even more rewarding.

It’s part trading floor, part sports hive mind, and 100% pure adrenaline for people who think they can call the next big moment before it happens. Forget betting your gut — this is where you trade your brainpower for profits.

Why Trade with FanDuel Predicts?

After using the FanDuel Predicts bonus code and spending some time in the app, it quickly felt familiar in a good way. If you’ve used FanDuel before, the experience clicks almost instantly.

The layout is clean, the markets are easy to scan, and placing a trade feels straightforward, which lets you focus on the decision itself instead of figuring out how the app works

A Familiar Take on Prediction Markets

What separates FanDuel Predicts from a traditional sportsbook is the type of action, not the usability.

Instead of betting spreads or totals, you’re trading yes-or-no event contracts tied to real-world outcomes, often centered around economics, markets, or major events.

The structure still feels very FanDuel, though, which makes the transition into prediction markets feel natural rather than intimidating.

Bonus Code Integration That Feels On-Brand

FanDuel handles bonus codes the same way it does across its ecosystem.

During signup or your first qualifying action, there’s a clear spot to enter the FanDuel Predicts bonus code (insert code here).

It’s built right into the account flow, so you’re not hunting through settings or terms to figure out where it goes. When offers are available, claiming them feels simple and intentional.

A Clean, Well-Rounded Experience

Overall, FanDuel Predicts feels like a polished extension of the FanDuel brand rather than a separate experiment.

The growing list of event markets pairs well with an app that feels modern, responsive, and familiar to longtime bettors

If you like acting on information and trends instead of just game lines, FanDuel Predicts gives you a smooth, approachable way to do exactly that.

FanDuel Predicts Sports Trading Options

FanDuel Predicts is positioning itself to become a go-to platform for U.S. traders and sports fans, offering a fresh way to engage with their favorite leagues once sports markets launch. Instead of traditional bets, the platform is expected to let users trade event contracts — called “crafts” — on the biggest games and storylines across major leagues.

While these sports markets aren’t live in all 50 states yet, the expected offerings could include:

NFL – Game outcomes, win totals, and team performance contracts

Game outcomes, win totals, and team performance contracts NBA – Season milestones, playoff odds, and player-based events

Season milestones, playoff odds, and player-based events MLB – Team win streaks, postseason outcomes, and statistical trends

Team win streaks, postseason outcomes, and statistical trends NHL – Division results, playoff probabilities, and individual stat questions

Division results, playoff probabilities, and individual stat questions Premier League, MLS, & European Soccer – League standings, goals, and championship scenarios

FanDuel may also expand into golf majors, tennis tournaments, college sports, and emerging areas like the Olympics or esports. Each market would transform predictions into tradable, data-driven positions, giving users the chance to apply insight, analysis, or instinct to potentially profitable outcomes.

Even though sports markets are still on the horizon, FanDuel Predicts is already shaping up to give sports lovers and strategic thinkers a new way to engage with every season — combining the thrill of the game with the strategy of a marketplace.

More Event Contracts with FanDuel Predicts

FanDuel Predicts takes speculation far beyond sports scores. The platform lets you trade on real-world outcomes through simple, regulated yes-or-no event contracts — where every market is tied to something measurable and clearly defined.

Politics & Policy:

Trade on election results, party control, or major government actions before they happen. Prices shift as polls, news, and public sentiment evolve — just like a live election-night ticker.

Economy & Finance:

Predict inflation trends, Federal Reserve rate decisions, stock market levels, or commodity prices. If you follow macro data or market-moving reports, these contracts turn that insight into tradeable opportunities.

Each market runs on a straightforward model: contracts move between $0 and $1 based on the crowd’s confidence in an outcome. It’s speculation that feels more like trading intelligence than betting on luck — powered by data, headlines, and timing.

Politics Betting and FanDuel Predicts

FanDuel Predicts lets users take part in political markets where they can trade on real-world outcomes rather than simply speculate. Instead of traditional bets, users buy or sell yes‑or‑no contracts that represent whether a specific political event will happen — like a candidate winning an election, a bill passing, or an approval rating reaching a certain level.

Contract prices range from $0.01 to $0.99, reflecting the market’s implied probability for each outcome. As new polls, news, or debates shift public sentiment, prices move in real time, giving you an up‑to‑date snapshot of how traders view the odds.

These political markets bring together data enthusiasts, policymakers, and everyday fans who enjoy following key events shaping the country. FanDuel Predicts makes it easy to track how sentiment changes over time and use that insight to trade with strategy — introducing a more analytical approach to the excitement of political forecasting.

Verifying your FanDuel Predicts Account

Getting your Kalshi account verified is quick and unlocks full trading access. Log in to your Kalshi dashboard and go to Account Verification. Confirm your email with the 6-digit code sent to your inbox. Verify your phone number via the SMS code for added security. Enter your personal details — legal name, date of birth, and home address. Upload a government-issued ID (driver’s license or passport) to complete identity verification. Fill out the required financial and trading experience questions.

Once submitted, Kalshi reviews your information and will email you if any additional details are needed before approval.

How to fund your FanDuel Predicts account

Loading money into your FanDuel Predicts account is simple. After your profile is verified, you can choose from several deposit methods.

Log in to your FanDuel Predicts account and go to the “Add funds” or “Deposit” section from your account dashboard. Choose your preferred funding method: bank transfer (ACH), debit card, crypto, or wire transfer, depending on what is available in your region and account. For a bank transfer, link a bank account in your own name via FanDuel Predicts secure provider (such as Plaid), then enter the amount you wish to move and confirm the transfer. Bank deposits take 1–3 business days to process. For a debit card deposit, select the debit option, add your card details if it’s your first time, choose an amount, and confirm; deposits are usually instant but may include a small processing fee. If available in your region, pick the crypto deposit option, select a supported asset, follow the on-screen steps with FanDuel Predicts crypto partner, and send funds from your external wallet to the provided address.

FanDuel Predicts Taxes, Rules, and Regulations

Prediction market profits — including those from FanDuel Predicts — are not free “gambling money.” Under U.S. tax law, gains from regulated prediction markets are generally treated as ordinary income or miscellaneous income, even if no tax form is issued. You are responsible for reporting all earnings on your federal tax return.

Tax Forms and Reporting

If your activity crosses certain thresholds, FanDuel Predicts may issue tax documents such as:

1099‑MISC for bonuses or net earnings

1099‑B for transaction proceeds (varies by year and platform)

Even without receiving a form, the IRS expects all net profits from trading to be reported. Losses may be deductible only to the extent allowed under general tax rules.

Federal Oversight and Compliance

FanDuel Predicts operates under the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a federally regulated market through its partnership with CME Group.

The platform follows financial‑style oversight rather than traditional state gambling rules, but federal regulation does not exempt users from tax obligations.

FanDuel Predicts Customer Service

Website https://support.FanDuel.com/s/contact-us X Support Handle @FanDuel_Support Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 24 hours, 7 days a week

FanDuel Predicts offers robust customer support to help users navigate the platform and resolve any issues. Assistance is available 24/7 via live chat, and additional resources can be accessed through their support website.

Users can also reach out on Twitter through the @FanDuel_Support handle for quick responses, ensuring help is always within reach.

On top of email, FanDuel Predicts offers real-time live chat during extended market hours, which is a big plus if you like getting answers while you’re actively trading instead of waiting in a ticket queue.

Official review sites note that chat and email coverage runs from early morning through late night Eastern, with quick turnaround when things are working smoothly.

There’s also a detailed Help Center covering everything from account setup and funding to trading rules and taxes, which cuts down on the need to contact support for basic questions.

Beyond that, FanDuel Predicts maintains a presence on Discord and social channels like X and Instagram, giving more advanced or community-minded users another way to stay plugged in and get informal guidance.

FanDuel Predicts Promo Codes Summary

FanDuel Predicts is quickly becoming a top destination for real-money prediction market traders, and the bonus from the FanDuel Predicts promo code makes getting started even more appealing.

By signing up and completing the required first step, making your first trade, you will receive a bonus to experiment with your first contracts. It is a risk-free way to explore the platform and get a feel for the markets.

The signup process is fast, and the bonus usually appears in your account soon after meeting the requirements. Once you are in, you can browse a wide variety of markets, from sports and politics to economics and pop culture, all within an interface designed for ease of use and quick navigation, more like a trading app than a traditional sportsbook.

What makes the experience stick is the ongoing variety of markets and promotions. FanDuel frequently adds new contracts, rotating themes, and incentives, giving users plenty of reasons to check back regularly, especially if you enjoy using insight and strategy to back your predictions.

With a clean, user-friendly app, simple yes/no contracts, and straightforward funding and withdrawal options, FanDuel Predicts balances entertainment with usability.

Adding the bonus gives new users a nice head start and makes it easy to incorporate the platform into your regular prediction market routine.