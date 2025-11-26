bet365 Missouri Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $365 in Bonus Bets for Kansas City Chiefs on 12/1

The bet365 Missouri bonus code GOALBET delivers a strong pre-launch incentive just for Missouri users who register early. Download the app, complete sign-up before launch, and you’ll be in position to claim $365 in bonus bets as soon as the legal market goes live.

Not a Missouri resident? Check out our nationwide bet365 promo code

Or browse our US Sportsbooks promos for state offers outside Missouri

Our expert has also reviewed other top sports betting apps

Signing up for the bet365 Missouri Bonus Code

Missouri fans can get a head start by downloading the bet365 app and registering before launch day to lock in the welcome offer. Pre-registration opened November 17, 2025, and Missouri sports betting is scheduled to begin December 1, 2025.

How to get ready with bet365 Missouri:

Download the bet365 app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play (Android). Click “Sign Up” in the top right corner. Enter your personal details, including name, email, phone number, and home address. Verify your account and identity through the app. Use the bet365 bonus code GOALBET during registration. Set your security preferences and play limits for safer gaming. Wait until December 1, when the Missouri sports betting market officially opens.

Claiming the bet365 Missouri Bonus Code on 12/1

When Missouri sports betting goes live, the GOALBET code unlocks $365 in bonus bets from bet365. Pre-registration is required, but those bonus bets become available only once the market launches.

How to claim your bet365 Missouri promo code:

Log in with your registered account in the bet365 Missouri app starting December 1, 2025. Deposit at least $10, following bet365’s terms and conditions. Place a qualifying $5 wager at eligible odds (-500 or greater; wagers can’t be placed before launch). Receive up to $365 in bonus bets, whether that first wager wins or loses.

Bonus bets are not withdrawable as cash and will expire after seven days, so be sure to use them promptly.

MO Sports Betting Schedule – Post Dec 1st

Missouri enters December with a busy slate of pro and college action, giving new users plenty to follow once legal wagering begins.

Highlighted games for week one:

Mon, Dec 1, 7:00 PM – Anaheim Ducks at St. Louis Blues (NHL), Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO. The Blues then head out for three straight road games in Boston, Ottawa, and Montreal on December 4, 6, and 7.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans – Sunday, December 7, 8:20 PM (NFL).

NCAA Basketball – Mizzou Tigers at Notre Dame on 12/2 at 9:00 PM, then at Kansas Jayhawks on 12/7 at 1:00 PM; plus SE Missouri State vs Saint Mary of the Woods at the Show Me Center in Missouri.

Missouri Tigers NCAA Football – The Tigers are bowl-eligible, awaiting their bowl game assignment, including opponent and location details, with specifics to be announced.

As Missouri sports betting goes live, fans will have plenty of star power to follow, including Kareem Hunt grinding out tough yards for the Chiefs, Rashee Rice emerging as a key receiving threat, and Jordan Kyrou driving the Blues’ offense with his speed and scoring touch.

Responsible Gambling

Bet365 promotes responsible gambling and offers built-in tools to help you stay in control of your play. Missouri users will be able to adjust these settings directly within the app whenever needed.

Key responsible gambling tools at bet365 include:

Deposit limits to cap how much you can add over daily, weekly, or monthly periods.

Session time limits to manage how long you stay logged in and active.

Stake limits to control the maximum amount you can wager per bet.

Reality checks that send periodic reminders about your time and activity.

Time-out options that let you pause betting for a short cooling-off period.

Self-exclusion tools for longer breaks if you need stronger protection.

Missouri players will also have access to dedicated support resources if gambling stops feeling fun or manageable. One key option is 1-800-GAMBLER, a confidential, 24/7 helpline available to anyone in the state who is struggling with gambling behavior or related harm.

The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) offers additional support, including educational materials, treatment referrals, and live chat services to connect people with help. Missouri also operates a state-run self-exclusion program that blocks enrolled individuals from all Missouri-licensed sportsbooks for a chosen period.

Sports betting should remain a form of low-stress entertainment, not a source of harm. By using built-in safety tools and knowing where to turn for assistance, Missouri players can enjoy legal wagering while staying in control at every step.

More info on bet365 Missouri bonus Code

bet365 Missouri bonus code GOALBET bet365 Missouri bonus code offer Register and claim our exclusive offer on 12/1: Bet $5 Get $365 in Bonus Bets win or lose! bet365 Missouri bonus terms and conditions GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+ only. Must be physically located in MO. T&Cs Apply. In App Only.





More Missouri Promo Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other Missouri sportsbooks ahead of the sports betting launch.