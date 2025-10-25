Brest vs PSG Predictions: Goalfest among tips at Stade Francis Le Blé

Our betting expert is predicting an away victory for PSG, but with plenty of goals on the horizon in Brest.

Best Predictions for Brest vs PSG

Both teams to score @ -125 with BetMGM

Over 3.5 goals @ +126 with BetMGM

Desire Doue anytime goalscorer @ +550 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Expect goals at both ends

Both teams have been on the scoresheet in 75% of Brest’s home matches in the league this season, and PSG can be vulnerable. The French giants have conceded in each of their last four games, and Strasbourg put three past them in their recent Ligue 1 clash. Éric Roy will see chinks in the opposition’s armour.

Enrique may be tempted to reshuffle his pack a little on the back of their Champions League win… But they do have a while before their next one. Having fallen behind Marseille at the summit, the Les Parisiens will be wary of potential banana skins.

Ultimately, the visitors are expected to triumph, but we can see the home side landing a blow en route.

Brest vs PSG Prediction 1: Both teams to score @ -125 with BetMGM

Goals galore in Brest

There’s good reason to expect plenty of goalmouth action in this one. Five of PSG’s games in all competitions have seen over 3.5 goals scored, and it’s happened in four of Brest’s matches, too. Both sides scored 3+ in their most recent encounter and have attackers capable of causing real problems.

PSG’s league games haven’t been particularly high-scoring lately. Luis Enrique has had to rotate his squad of late. Regardless of who starts for the visitors, Brest will be attackable. They’ve scored as many goals as they’ve conceded, with a goal difference of zero. They have one of the most potent attacks in the league and also one of the leakiest backlines.

We fully expect the visitors to come out on top, but the hosts won’t go down without a fight.

Brest vs PSG Prediction 2: Over 3.5 goals @ +126 with BetMGM

Doue back in the mix

Desire Doue is one of a plethora of attacking options available to Enrique as he picks his side for this encounter. He’s not their top scorer this season and is hardly prolific. He has, however, found some form and will be in good spirits after his brace vs Leverkusen.

It’s tough to predict who the PSG manager will opt for when it comes to his attack, but Doue has proven a handful regardless. Whether he comes off the bench or takes his place in the starting XI.

He’s also caused issues for Brest in the past, getting two goals and two assists in his eight outings against them. PSG only lost one of those matches with Doue in the side, and all but one have been high-scoring affairs. The young winger is clearly relishing the prospect of this match.

Brest vs PSG Prediction 3: Desire Doue as anytime goalscorer @ +550 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Stade Brestois 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Goalscorers prediction - Stade Brestois: Romain Del Castillo - Paris Saint-Germain: Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Goncalo Ramos

It’s been a mixed bag for Brest so far this season, but they’ve found a bit of form of late. They host PSG in the midst of a four-game unbeaten run, and have scored nine goals along the way. This game will undoubtedly be their biggest test so far.

Their opponents, meanwhile, couldn’t be much higher on confidence after what happened in midweek. Luis Enrique’s men put seven past Bayern Leverkusen to get their ninth win of 2025/26… They’re aiming to get back on top of Ligue 1, but need Marseille to slip up if that’s to happen this week.

Probable lineups for Brest vs PSG

Brest expected lineup: Majecki, Lala, Chardonnet, Coulibaly, Locko, Magnetti, Chotard, Del Castillo, Doumbia, Dina Ebimbe, Ajorque

PSG expected lineup: Chevalier, Mayulu, Zabarnyi, Beraldo, Hernandez, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Doue, Kvaratskhelia, Barcola, Dembele