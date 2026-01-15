Boost your game with $200 in Bonus Bets at bet365—enter code GOALBET and jump into NBA, NHL, and soccer action today.

January 15 is set to deliver a packed slate of high‑energy matchups across sports. In the NBA, the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets at 7:30 PM ET, promising a fast‑paced showdown on the hardwood. Earlier in the day, soccer fans can catch Racing Santander battling Barcelona at 3:00 PM ET, a clash of grit versus star power.

Meanwhile, the NHL brings its own drama as the San Jose Sharks face the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET, adding intensity from the ice to an already thrilling sports lineup.

Deposit & Wager – Fund your account with at least $10, then place a qualifying bet of $5 or more on any market with odds of ‑500 or longer.

Soccer—Racing Santander vs Barcelona, Jan 15. 3:00 PM ET (Spanish Copa del Rey)

Both teams to score (BTTS) sits around -175, suggesting goals at both ends despite Barça’s defensive solidity, and over 2.5 goals is strongly priced around -450, which matches expectations of an open, attacking game.

Barcelona (-370 ML) has been strong recently, winning ten straight matches and topping La Liga while also capturing the Spanish Super Cup, and their head-to-head dominance boosts confidence in them progressing. Racing (+850 ML) has scored consistently this season and enjoys home support, but their lower-division status and mixed recent results make an upset unlikely.

NHL—San Jose Sharks vs Washington Capitals, Jan 15, 7:00 PM ET

Washington (-200) has been solid offensively — averaging over 3.2 goals per game — and sports a strong goal differential and defensive profile that helps justify their favorite status. San Jose (+165) sits in the middle of the pack with a respectable scoring rate but a less effective goals-against mark.

The Sharks recently dropped a heavy loss to Vegas, which snapped their short winning streak, and although they’ve been competitive on the road, their overall inconsistency and defensive lapses make them a tougher out against a deeper Capitals squad.

Washington’s recent overtime win shows resiliency, even when missing some key players, and with home ice advantage, they should control pace and generate chances. With Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome driving offense and San Jose’s prolific Celebrini needing support, the most likely script sees Washington edge San Jose in a 4–2 type game.

NBA—Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets, Jan 15, 7:30 PM ET

OKC (34-7) enters on a four-game win streak behind MVP-level play from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and balanced scoring, and they rank among the league’s most efficient offenses and sturdy defenses this season.

Houston (23-14) has won seven straight at home, led by Kevin Durant, Amen Thompson, and Alperen Sengun, and can keep it close if they control the glass and force mid-range jumpers. Given OKC’s superior record and recent form, lean Thunder ML (-175) or cover the -4.0 spread (-110), with the over 222.5 (-115) also attractive if both stars stay hot and pace picks up in the second half.

